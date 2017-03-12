Arsenal through to another FA Cup semi-final, but Arsene Wenger's reign in charge has stagnated

Like all soap operas that have gone on too long, it seems at Arsenal that you’ve heard every story before. One of the Mitchells has slept with somebody he shouldn’t have. Lassiter’s is under threat. Curly Watts has been unlucky in love. Arsene Wenger hopes he can build on a decent end to the season.

After Saturday’s win over Lincoln, Arsenal are in another FA Cup semi-final, the 11th of Wenger’s time as manager. There is the possibility of an unprecedented seventh success for him. Wenger clearly feels he hasn’t had the credit he deserves for that.

“You have to accept that nothing is good enough,” he said. “You have to live with that.”

And it is perhaps true that there is a relentlessness to football, a sense that all that matters is what happens next.

It’s more than three decades since Brian Clough reflected that nobody ever gives you time to enjoy a victory: the trophy isn’t in the cabinet before the world moves on and asks what the next step is.

In the years since, the treadmill has only sped up. It’s not insignificant that the winners of every major domestic trophy in England last season are all now out of a job. Silverware only intensifies the demand for more.

Arsenal 5 Lincoln 0 player ratings







22 show all Arsenal 5 Lincoln 0 player ratings









































1/22 Petr Cech – 5 out of 10 Had very little to do throughout, aside from one strike from Arnold. AFP/Getty

2/22 Kieran Gibbs – 6 out of 10 Impressed going forward and his deliveries opened up the Lincoln back four. Getty Images

3/22 Laurent Koscielny – 7 out of 10 Held the shape well at the back, did his job and made light work of the Lincoln attacks. Getty Images

4/22 Shkodran Mustafi – 5 out of 10 Struggled with the strength of Rhead – was simply not physical enough for him. Getty Images

5/22 Hector Bellerin – 6 out of 10 Impressed going forward and played with with confidence, both on and off the ball. AFP/Getty Images

6/22 Granit Xhaka – 6 out of 10 Battled relentlessly throughout and managed to keep the Lincoln midfield quiet. Getty Images

7/22 Aaron Ramsey – 6 out of 10 Scored the fourth following a clever Sanchez cross. Worked well going forwards. Getty Images

8/22 Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain – 5 out of 10 Was subbed in the early stages of the game due to injury. AFP/Getty Images

9/22 Theo Walcott – 7 out of 10 He looked clinical today and managed to open the scoring with a strike inside the box. Getty Images

10/22 Olivier Giroud – 5 out of 10 Got himself on the scoresheet, but it was a quiet display overall. Getty Images

11/22 Alexis Sanchez – 7 out of 10 His late goal was an example of how he can make a goal out of nothing. Getty Images

12/22 Paul Farman – 5 out of 10 Made a handful of important saves, but it’s never good to concede five. Getty Images

13/22 Bradley Wood – 5 out of 10 Defended aggressively, but fairly. Was not afraid to put his body on the line. Getty Images

14/22 Sean Raggett – 6 out of 10 Was well positioned and managed to defend a number of Arsenal crosses. AFP/Getty Images

15/22 Luke Waterfall - 6 out of 10 He led by example at the back, but it just was not enough. Unlucky with the own goal. Getty Images

16/22 Sam Habergham – 5 out of 10 He was outclassed – struggled to keep up with The Gunners pace going forward. AFP/Getty Images

17/22 Nathan Arnold – 6 out of 10 Came close to scoring the opener, only to be denied by the finger tips of Cech. Getty Images

18/22 Alex Woodyard – 6 out of 10 The energetic midfielder showed a good understanding of the game, but could have assisted his strikers more. Getty Images

19/22 Alan Power – 5 out of 10 Drifted in and out of the action. Quite simply he looked outclassed. Getty Images

20/22 Terry Hawkridge – 5 out of 10 Defensively he tracked back well, but he failed to provide an outlet going forward. Getty Images

21/22 Matt Rhead – 6 out of 10 Bullied the Arsenal defenders at times. Made it hard work at the back. Getty Images

22/22 Jack Muldoon – 6 out of 10 Chased every over the top ball, but it just was not enough to make a real impact. Getty Images

“The importance of the game has become bigger,” Wenger said. “You cannot escape any more. No matter where a player goes today it’s talked about. You have so many news channels. People talk about it.

Maybe 30 years ago, the guy who lost a game has one journalist who went with the players to the pub and had a beer after. And sometimes two and three, four, five or more.”

Yet at the same time, it’s legitimate to as what it would actually mean were Arsenal to win the FA Cup this season.

Would winning the FA Cup be enough to save Wenger ? ( Getty )

They would move back ahead of Manchester United as the most successful side ever in the competition, but it would be hard to make the case that anything had fundamentally changed at the club, that any of the frustrations that caused around 200 fans to march on the ground on Saturday would have been resolved.

That was the narrative in 2014. Then too Arsenal had gone out of the Champions League to Bayern Munich in the last 16, although by a 3-1 aggregate rather than the 10-2 embarrassment of this season. (And the way Wenger persistently brought up that game suggested how it has weighed on his mind; he has, he said, watched the second leg three times since Wednesday, drawing rather different conclusions to almost everybody else by describing the performance as “outstanding”.) Their league form had wobbled badly in the new year. There’d been emphatic away defeats to other members of what was then a big four. But the FA Cup offered hope.

The Arsenal side that crashed out to Bayern in 2014 ( Getty )

They came from 2-0 down in the final to beat Hull City and claim their first trophy in nine years. Alexis Sanchez arrived that summer to join Mesut Ozil: two big transfers, a sign that, with the repayments on the stadium debt under control, Arsenal could once again compete with the very best.

Three years on, Arsenal have won one more FA Cup. The big four is now a big six, which means missing out on Champions League qualification is a serious threat. Sanchez looks like leaving the club in the summer. Despite an offer reported to be £280,000 a week, Ozil still hasn’t signed a new deal: it’s not clear who else who could afford him would want him, but at the very least it can be said that he isn’t convinced about committing.

Sanchez and Ozil are significant because they were supposed to be emblematic of a new age, but the problems go deeper than that. Granit Xhaka, last summer’s big signing, has struggled: even allowing for the differential in wages, how was he £5m more expensive than N’Golo Kante?

Xhaka has not delivered for Arsenal ( Getty )

And then there are a host of players – Kieran Gibbs, Theo Walcott, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Danny Welbeck, Jack Wilshere, Calum Chambers, perhaps even Aaron Ramsey – who after showing huge early promise have for one reason or another not quite developed as they should.

Whether Wenger stays or whether he goes, there is major rebuilding work to be done – and that is true whether Arsenal go out in the semi-final or win the FA Cup for a 13th time. It’s the same old story, spiralling round and round towards stagnation.