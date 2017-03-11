London Underground's Covent Garden station has been temporarily closed due to safety fears after flares were thrown in the vicinity of the tube entrance.

Metropoliton Police's Football Unit said "smoke from flares" was entering the station, forcing its closure.

Travellers have been advised to use Leicester Square or Holborn station instead.

Hundreds of visiting Lincon City supporters have gathered in the Covent Garden area, a site popular with tourists, ahead of their side's FA Cup clash with Arsenal later this afternoon.

Footage online shows the fans drinking and singing close to the Covent Garden tube entrance in what has been dubbed an "Impvasion" on social media.

Lincoln take on Arsenal in the quarter-finals of the FA Cup at 5.30pm this afternoon after becoming the first non-league side since 1914 to reach the last eight of the competition.