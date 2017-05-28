Per Mertesacker said that his surprise masterclass in the FA Cup final was the ultimate vindication for Arsene Wenger’s decision to trust him to play. Mertesacker had not started a game for 13 months but he shackled Diego Costa, helping to guide Arsenal to a 2-1 win no-one expected.

Wenger only picked Mertesacker because Arsenal’s top three centre-backs were all ruled out but as an emergency measure it worked perfectly. Mertesacker was delighted afterwards but said that his performance proved the motivational power of Wenger’s trust, showing the valuable difference that the under-fire manager can still make.

“I was almost forgotten and that makes me stronger,” Mertesacker said after the game. “I could feel today that the trust of the team and of the coaching staff is vital in those moments when you struggle and when you are out. The most important thing, as you can see, was my example. The trust he gives his players, that is the most important part as a manager. You want to challenge your players, but you trust them when you send them onto the field.”

Arsenal produced their best performance for years and Mertesacker said that the high level the team reached was testament to Wenger’s continued management of the club. “[Wenger] has been calm and quiet, as he has always been when dealing with those situations,” Mertesacker said. “I just have to give him credit for that, because there were a lot of people saying he can’t deliver anymore, but still his team is able to do that.”

After a difficult Premier League season in which Arsenal came fifth, their worst finish under Wenger, Mertesacker said that they realised that they had to be more competitive on the biggest stage, as they were on Saturday afternoon. “We had to improve a lot because we saw teams doing a better job than us, being more physical, having a better work rate,” Mertesacker admitted. “It was time for us to have that learning experience again this season. We went through it, and what comes out of it is such a performance where we put the work rate in, put the intensity in, and up front we are capable of winning against any team.”

FA Cup final: Arsenal vs Chelsea player ratings







22 show all FA Cup final: Arsenal vs Chelsea player ratings









































1/22 David Ospina - 6 out of 10 Aside from a handful of impressive saves – he should have done better to deny Costa’s equaliser.

2/22 Rob Holding - 5 out of 10 Was Arsenal’s only weak link today – he was outpaced and struggled to deal with the Chelsea forwards.

3/22 Per Mertesacker - 9 out of 10 Despite initial concerns, Mertesacker proved himself to be a battering ram at the back. A terrific all round display.

4/22 Nacho Monreal - 7 out of 10 His positioning was impressive, he tackled well and his movement off the ball created space at the back.

5/22 Hector Bellerin - 7 out of 10 The Spaniard defended well, but it was his attacking input that proved pivotal today.

6/22 Aaron Ramsey - 9 out of 10 His winning goal capped off a top performance from the Welshman.

7/22 Granit Xhaka - 8 out of 10 Xhaka was oozing confidence today and it reflected in his play. Top display.

8/22 Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain - 6 out of 10 It was a quiet display from the Ox, but his occasional input was impressive.

9/22 Mesut Ozil - 9 out of 10 It was a sparkling display from the German, who gave it his all out there today. His movement off the ball and creative passing proved problematic for Chelsea.

10/22 Alexis Sanchez - 9 out of 10 His opener injected the Arsenal side with energy and confidence. For the remainder he worked well in possession and his work rate was faultless.

11/22 Danny Welbeck - 8 out of 10 Welbeck has pace in abundance and this was effective for the Gunners. He was charging down the flanks and this started a number of moves.

12/22 Thibaut Courtois - 7 out of 10 He commanded his box well and collected a number of loose balls.

13/22 David Luiz - 7 out of 10 Luiz made a number of vital clearances and blocks, but it was not enough to deny Arsenal’s two goals.

14/22 Cesar Azpilicueta - 7 out of 10 His attacking input provided another option for Chelsea and he looked confident in possession up the pitch.

15/22 Gary Cahill - 8 out of 10 Cahill made two heroic goal-line clearances which kept Chelsea in it. Remarkable defensive play today.

16/22 Victor Moses - 3 out of 10 Moses picked up two yellow cards today which left Conte’s side with ten min. The latter of the two bookings was for a blatant dive.

17/22 N'Golo Kante - 6 out of 10 As always, he was the engine of the midfield for Chelsea. However, he had gave away possession on several occasions – which is unlike him.

18/22 Nemanja Matic - 6 out of 10 Defensively Matic did his job, but he failed to provide an attacking element for Chelsea.

19/22 Marcos Alonso - 7 out of 10 Going forward Alonso proved problematic, but defensively he failed to stop a number of Arsenal moves.

20/22 Pedro - 7 out of 10 Pedro was Chelsea’s most promising prospect going forward, but he did not receive enough service from the midfielder.

21/22 Eden Hazard - 6 out of 10 Hazard’s inputs today were short and sweet. Ideally, he’d have seen more of the ball as he looked impressive in possession.

22/22 Diego Costa - 7 out of 10 He scored the equaliser with a clever strike, but once again his temper was getting the better of him at times.

Although Arsenal finished 18 points and four places behind Chelsea in the Premier League this season, Mertesacker remained confident over their bid for the title next season. He said that they have a “good chance” to win their first title in 14 years if only they can improve their consistency.

“We still have a lot to prove and this team wants to challenge, especially next season,” Mertesacker said. “It is going to be a tough one again. But I am not frightened to say that we still have a good chance in the league because this team suffered a lot this season, and were still able to perform like that. We are able to have such big performances, but consistency was not our strength. I think that is something we need to work, on a regular basis. But big performances we are capable of.”