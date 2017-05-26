Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has taken the shock decision to drop Petr Cech for the club’s FA Cup final against Chelsea and instead play David Ospina.

Cech has enjoyed a superb season for Arsenal and is widely regarded as one of the finest goalkeepers in the Premier League, but Wenger has instead decided to gamble on Ospina.

The Colombian played in the previous rounds of the competition before dropping to the bench for the semi-final against Manchester City, in which Cech started.

The news is even more surprising considering that Wenger’s defence is already looking incredibly stretched for the final, with Laurent Koscielny suspended and Gabriel Paulista injured.

Shkodran Mustafi is also a doubt for Saturday’s final because of the FA’s stringent new concussion rules.

Mustafi remains a doubt for Saturday's showpiece final ( Getty )

The FA Cup final will likely be Ospina’s last match in an Arsenal shirt, ahead of a £5m summer move to Turkish club Fenerbache.

Cech will no doubt be disappointed to miss out on playing against his former club, especially considering he is yet to win a trophy since joining Arsenal.

Cech will be left on the bench for the final against Chelsea ( Getty )

To drop Cech is bold move on Wenger’s part, especially considering that he has spent the days leading up to the final deflecting yet more questions on his own future.

“What I want is to win the next game,” Wenger said when pressed on whether this match could be the last of his Arsenal career.

“I love to win and I want to do well for my club. I want to win the cup for my club and that's all I care about. It's not about me, it's about us winning the trophy and giving absolutely everything to achieve it.”