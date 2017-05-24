Arsenal are facing a centre-back crisis for Saturday’s FA Cup final as Arsene Wenger confirmed at his pre-match press conference this morning that Gabriel is out and Shkodran Mustafi is a serious doubt to face Chelsea at Wembley, an “absolutely unbelievable” combination of events.

With Laurent Koscielny also suspended after his red card last Sunday against Everton, Arsenal are without their three best centre-backs for the biggest game of their season. After storming to the Premier League title with 93 points, Chelsea are hot favourites to win the double and now Wenger must find a way to stop Diego Costa and Eden Hazard with a patched-up defence.

Wenger admitted at London Colney on Wednesday morning that Mustafi, the £30million summer signing from Valencia, is now unlikely to play. He suffered concussion in the 2-0 defeat of Sunderland eight days ago and has still not returned to full training. “Mustafi, we still have some worries about,” Wenger said. “He is still sick at the moment, and has not trained yet.”

Arsenal summer transfer targets







11 show all Arsenal summer transfer targets



















1/11 Arsenal summer transfer targets Which players might Arsenal attempt to sign this summer? Getty

2/11 Sead Kolasinac, Schalke The 23-year-old’s contract expires in June, meaning he’ll be available for free. Kolasinac can be deployed in various defensive positions, including at centre-back and as a defensive midfielder, but he has excelled at left-back for Schalke and would suit the wing-back role in a three-man defence, which Arsenal have recently deployed.

3/11 Alexandre Lacazette, Lyon Last summer saw Arsenal attempt to sign Lacazette, only for Lyon to refuse to sell the “irreplaceable” striker. It is more widely expected that he will depart this summer, however, in a recent interview the player confirmed he will be looking to play Champions League football. If Arsenal make the cut, he could potentially be persuaded, but with other clubs circling it seems increasingly unlikely. Murmurs of a £60m price-tag will make him available to a select few clubs.

4/11 Arda Turan, Barcelona It has been strongly rumoured that Arsenal will target the 30-year-old Turkish midfielder this summer. Turan has not had the desired impact at the Camp Nou, registering just three goals and assists in 18 league appearances this term. While this increases the likelihood that Barcelona will offload the playmaker, it also raises questions over whether Arsenal will risk bringing him in. £25m is the touted price, which is certainly within the club’s reach.

5/11 Pablo Fornals, Malaga At just 21, central midfielder Pablo Fornals has impressed domestically with strugglers Malaga this season, so much so that he has already been handed his full debut for Spain by manager Julien Lopetegui. Santi Cazorla’s injury ravaged season has cast doubts over his future at Arsenal and at 32 years old, it would be sensible to find a replacement. Arsenal have struggled to identify a reliable midfield partnership since Cazorla’s season-ending injury and the pragmatic Fornals, at around £15m, is reported to be a prime target for the club to solve the issue.

6/11 Patrik Schick, Sampdoria The 21-year-old Czech centre forward has made headlines recently after a series of impressive performances for his club and country. With 13 goals in 31 appearances in Serie A this season, he is not the most prolific of strikers but has proven his impressive technical ability and physical attributes. With Olivier Giroud rumoured to be nearing an exit, 6ft 2in Schick could be viewed as an ideal replacement. Chelsea and Tottenham are also rumoured to be interested, as well as a host of foreign clubs, and there is believed to be a £21 million release clause in the player’s contract, meaning the highly rated striker is affordable.

7/11 Ben Chilwell, Leicester The 20 year-old left back is a realistic target for the Gunners, who are reportedly long term admirers of the player. Chilwell is capped by England at U18 level and would be an affordable and logical signing. First choice left back Nacho Monreal is now 31 and back up Kieran Gibbs has failed to assert himself at the top level. The potential of selling Gibbs, as well as other home-grown players, also means that Arsenal will need to sign another one to ensure they meet the FA’s regulations. His contract runs until 2021 and it is likely he would cost between £5-7m.

8/11 Rick Karsdorp, Feyenoord Arsenal were said to be keen on a move for the young Dutch back in January until Arsene Wenger shut down the rumours. His words, however, were that although Karsdorp is a ‘good player’, Arsenal were not ‘in the transfer market’ in January. With the summer window beckoning, the club look sure to offload Carl Jenkinson and Mathieu Debuchy who have fallen far out of favour. Karsdorp, 22, recently signed an improved contract offer until 2021 - yet this could realistically mean little if Arsenal are serious about signing him.

9/11 Leon Goretzka, Schalke: The 22-year-old German midfielder is the second Schalke midfielder on this list. When playing at VfL Bochum, Goretzka’s head coach Peter Neuruer described him as the “talent of the century”. He is a versatile player who is most comfortable deployed as a central midfielder but has played behind the striker and out wide in his time at Schalke. Sporting Director Christian Heidel recently confirmed that he has not yet held decisive talks with Goretzka amid doubts over his future, with just one season remaining on his contract. This situation means he could be snapped up for around £20m.

10/11 Virgil van Dijk, Southampton With Per Mertesacker nearing the end of his Arsenal career and Arsenal continuing to leak goals this season, van Dijk will certainly come into consideration. The 25 year-old centre back is highly sought-after in the league and is a realistic target for anybody with money. With Arsenal’s Champions League future in serious doubt, it would be difficult to compete with the likes of Manchester United, Liverpool, Chelsea and Manchester City for both financial and footballing reasons. Southampton are thought to want around £50m for the Dutchman.

11/11 Kylian Mbappe, Monaco Mbappe is one of the hottest properties in Europe and is perhaps a surprise inclusion on the list. Robert Pires shocked supporters when he declared that he believes his former club ‘will sign’ the French starlet, coinciding with Wenger’s confession that Arsenal are interested in Mbappe. However, the financial muscle and prestige of other clubs will likely prove an issue. Reports that Real Madrid are preparing a bid of more than £80,000,000 will blow the likes of Arsenal out of the water. Don’t hold your breath on this one.

Mustafi is bound by rigorous official guidelines on returning to action after a concussion and they mean that Mustafi is now running out of time to train in time to get ready for Saturday. “I don’t know,” said Wenger, downplaying the German international’s chances. “I have to listen to medical people.”

Mustafi is a big loss because Arsenal will also be without Koscielny, their most reliable defender for the last seven seasons. But he is suspended after getting sent off for a ludicrous tackle on Enner Valencia after 13 minutes of Arsenal’s 2-1 defeat of Everton on Sunday.

More bad news is the fact that Brazilian centre-back Gabriel will also miss the game. He was stretchered off on Sunday with a knee injury and Wenger confirmed that it is a ligament problem that will sideline him throughout the summer and could affect his pre-season.

“Gabriel is out for six to eight weeks,” Wenger confirmed. “We had a scare about his cruciate, but it’s only a medial knee ligament, so the positive is that he avoids surgery. He’s out until the beginning of August now, certainly.”

Koscielny put in a horror challenge on Enner Valencia on Sunday (Getty)



The combination of the three absences leaves Arsenal dreadfully short ahead of the final. Eight days ago they could expect to call up Koscielny, Mustafi, Gabriel, Nacho Monreal or Rob Holding as their three centre-backs. Now they are left with Monreal and Holding, and may have to play Per Mertesacker between them, more than one year since his last start.

“It just shows you how unpredictable football can be because we played at home [against Everton], your mind is on attacking, and on the day we lost two centre backs,” Wenger said. “It’s absolutely unbelievable and unpredictable, and we have been hit hard in a position where we will need to be strong on Saturday. We’ll have to find solutions and hopefully I will find the good solutions.”

Wenger was more confident that Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain would be fit after the midfielder returned to training this week after a few weeks out, and also backed Alexis Sanchez to shake off a knock and play.