Arsene Wenger has revealed Francis Coquelin will be out for “three to four weeks” and hinted at a rotated Arsenal team for the FA Cup third round tie with Preston on the weekend.

Coquelin limped off during the first half of the thrilling 3-3 draw with Bournemouth on Tuesday night with a hamstring problem and will have a scan later on Thursday.

He also revealed that summer signing Lucas Perez has injured his ankle in the draw after he scored a fine volley as Arsenal came back from three goals behind.

“We might have a problem with Lucas Perez because he injured his ankle. We will see how he responds to that,” said Wenger.

“Coquelin is out for three or four weeks now. He has a hamstring problem.

“I say three to four weeks because he came off, but he has a scan today.”

Wenger also revealed that he would rest players such as Alexis Sanchez and Laurent Koscielny, and confirmed David Ospina would replace Petr Cech in goal.

He also confirmed Danny Welbeck will not start against Preston but could make his comeback off the bench, although both Arsenal and the player are cautious.

“Coming back, the closest is Walcott but he is still not ready,” said Wenger. “Kieran Gibbs is not ready, so I don’t think anyone is coming back.

“We play with 90% of the squad. We rest Koscielny because he came off with problems in his thigh.

“Ospina will play, but maybe Sanchez I will rest as well, but everyone else will play.”

Mesut Ozil has missed Arsenal’s last two games through illness and he is not expected back until the Premier League recommences next weekend, although he will be assessed by a doctor.

“Mesut Ozil is coming in today and will be assessed by the doctor. He has been in bed for two weeks.

“I cannot imagine we will involve him on Saturday.

“It’s a flu he has had - a throat infection. I don’t know exactly.”