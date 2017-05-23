Arsenal and Chelsea meet in Saturday's FA Cup final at Wembley. Here, we look at five talking points ahead of the contest.

Wenger to stay or go?

The whispers are that Arsene Wenger will extend his current contract and his near 21-year stay at Arsenal, whatever the outcome of the Wembley contest. But the growing supporter sentiment is that it is time for the Frenchman to move on and even a third FA Cup in four years may not satisfy those who want Arsenal to look to the future, rather than the past.

Conte seeing double

Carlo Ancelotti is a former Italy ace who won the FA Cup and Premier League in his first season at Chelsea in 2009-10. Antonio Conte could emulate his friend and compatriot after capturing the Premier League title in his first season at Stamford Bridge. Conte claims the Gunners are favourites after missing out on the Champions League, but he is fooling no-one as Chelsea are hungry for more silverware, with the chance to secure a fifth FA Cup trophy of the Roman Abramovich era.

Striking goodbyes

There is the potential for plenty of goodbyes on both sides. There has long been speculation Diego Costa could leave Chelsea for a big-money move to China this summer. And the rumours are Arsenal striker Alexis Sanchez, whose contract expires in June 2018, is a possible replacement, although he has been linked with moves abroad, too. Both will have points to prove on their potential farewells.

1/5 1. The second half of Arsenal 3-0 Chelsea, 24 September The biggest defeat of Chelsea’s season, but also one of the biggest reasons they have won the title. It brought an epiphany. The way that Arsenal simply tore at Antonio Conte’s defence to go 3-0 up by half-time made the Italian realise something was fundamentally wrong with his team. There were huge gaps in the team structure, and it looked at that point like there was still a huge gap between Chelsea and even challenging for the title. That instantly changed, because Conte changed the formation. In that second half, he went to a three-at-the-back that had been on his mind but hadn’t yet been tried on a pitch. Chelsea immediately went on that 13-game winning run, never really looking back. Getty Images

2/5 2. Chelsea 4-0 Manchester United, 23 October Chelsea had at this point impressively won two games in a row, and looked like they were building, but this match showed there was so much more to it than just a temporary transformation from the change in formation. It showed the quantum leap they had already made. There was of course much more to this match than just winning a big game, too, given that the players were up against their old manager Jose Mourinho just 10 months after he had been sacked following a sensational team collapse in 2015-16. They performed like they had a point to prove, and made an utterly compelling argument from the very start, when Pedro scored after mere seconds. It felt like many ghosts from the previous campaign had been banished, as well as any lingering doubts. They were on another level. Getty Images

3/5 3. Manchester City 1-3 Chelsea, 3 December Arguably the Premier League game of the season in terms of excitement, but also the game when Chelsea’s winning run became an exhilarating title surge; when momentum really picked up - and that despite City doing so much to try and stop it. This was just another case of turning a negative into a positive, as they completely turned a game. Determined to get their top spot back, Pep Guardiola’s City absolutely battered Chelsea in the first half, and could have been out of sight. Conte’s side just about held firm despite Gary Cahill’s own goal, though, tightened up at half-time and then responded with a series of rapid attacks City simply couldn’t handle. Really, it was the response of champions, and the moment when Chelsea properly emerged as the obvious next champions. That’s how significant the win felt. That’s how much confidence Conte said they gleaned from it. AFP/Getty Images

4/5 4. Leicester City 0-3 Chelsea, 14 January If the defeat at Arsenal was a defining moment for Conte’s tactics, this win at the former champions was the defining moment in terms of everything else to do with the team. Sure, the final score may make it look elementary, but the week had been anything but. It was maybe the most challenging. Chelsea’s 13-game winning streak had just come ended at Tottenham and their top scorer's Blues career was coming to an end, after Diego Costa got into an altercation at training following speculation he might be on the move to China. It really looked like it could all cave in, when Chelsea would lose their edge, and their nerve. Instead, it brought more progress. The team killed Leicester 3-0 thanks to two goals from Marcos Alonso and one from Pedro, before Conte completely killed the controversy by stonewalling it in his press conference. It sent a statement to Costa to get back in line, and a statement to the rest of the Premier League that there was so much more to this team than one scorer. AFP/Getty Images

5/5 5. Chelsea 4-2 Tottenham Hotspur, 22 April This may have been an FA Cup semi-final, but it was one with a significance far beyond making the final. It was really the final test in the title race, a referendum on which of the two sides was actually better. That may seem ridiculous now, but that was very much the feel that of week. A stuttering Chelsea had been resoundingly beaten 2-0 at Manchester United, allowing a surging Spurs to cut the lead to four points. It seemed like it was all only going in one direction, but that a Tottenham win could completely divert the destination of the title. There was instead only ever one winner. Conte’s side simply cut Spurs' legs away. Every time Tottenham responded, Chelsea just showed they had that bit more, they were that bit better. The impressive high quality of the two clinching goals from Eden Hazard and Nemanja Matic only emphasised it all. It was the story of the season. Every setback only brought another surge. AFP/Getty Images

Terry to don full kit?

John Terry, Chelsea's captain, will leave the club after 22 years this summer and may retire. The 36-year-old defender is likely to be a substitute at best at Wembley, where he could make a 718th appearance. But expect Terry to celebrate wildly - and in full kit, like he did when suspended as Chelsea won the Champions League in 2012 - if the Blues can win a 16th major trophy of his career.

John Terry will leave Chelsea after the FA Cup final (Getty)



Cup specialists

The final is being played by two teams who have fared best in this competition of late. This could be the cup of solace for Arsenal, seeking a third FA Cup in four years after missing out on Champions League qualification. Chelsea, meanwhile, won four times between 2007 and 2012 and many of the current squad will be targeting a trophy which has so far proved elusive.

