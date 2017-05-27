David Ospina starts in goal for Arsenal for Saturday’s FA Cup final against Chelsea, with regular starting goalkeeper Petr Cech named as a substitute.

Ospina’s selection was expected after reports emerged on Friday claiming that Wenger favoured the Colombian for the Wembley final.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain starts as a left wing-back, while Per Mertesacker lines up in a three-man defence alongside Rob Holding and Nacho Monreal.

Chelsea manger Antonio Conte has elected to drop Cesc Fabregas to the bench despite the midfielder’s recent good form, with Pedro starting in his place.

Diego Costa and Eden Hazard complete the title winners’ frontline as they aim to do the Double.

Team news

Arsenal: Ospina; Holding, Mertesacker, Monreal; Bellerin, Ramsey, Xhaka, Oxlade-Chamberlain; Sanchez, Ozil, Welbeck.

Substitutes: Cech, Elneny, Coquelin, Iwobi, Lucas, Walcott, Giroud.

Chelsea: Courtois; Azpilicueta, Luiz, Cahill; Moses, Kante, Matic, Alonso; Pedro, Costa, Hazard.

Substitutes: Begovic, Zouma, Ake, Terry, Fabregas, Willian, Batshuayi.