What time is kick off?

The game at the Emirates kicks off at 5.30pm on Saturday 11th March.

Where can I watch it?

The game can be watch live on BT Sport 2, with coverage starting at 5pm.

It’s a big game for…

Arsene Wenger. It’s a lose-lose game for the Arsenal manager. The pressure won’t subside with a win and it will only grow with a defeat or even a narrow victory. Wenger is teetering on the edge with many loyalists turning their back on him after the 10-2 aggregate humiliation at the hands of Bayern Munich but a trip to Wembley will do some good for the fans.

Interesting fact…

Lincoln are the first non-league team to play in an FA Cup quarter-final since QPR in 1913/14.

Player to watch…

Alexis Sanchez. The Chilean has been Arsenal’s player to watch for the last few weeks – mainly to see his reaction while sitting on the bench. Sanchez has been caught laughing with teammates during both the defeat to Liverpool and the 5-1 hammering at home by Bayern Munich. If he thinks that is funny then he will be in stitches if the Gunners manage to fall behind against Lincoln.

Form guide…

Arsenal: LWLWLL

Lincoln: WWWWDW

Odds…





Arsenal: 1/15

Lincoln: 32/1

Draw: 23/2