Arsene Wenger was thrilled that Arsenal showed a “united response” at Wembley on Sunday afternoon, coming from behind to beat Manchester City 2-1 in an enthralling FA Cup semi-final at Wembley.

After weeks of discord and anger at Arsenal, in which the fans turned on the players and on Wenger himself, they were all united behind him at Wembley. Arsenal now find themselves in the FA Cup final against Chelsea, something that few thought possible given their recent struggles.

Wenger would surely have felt a sense of personal vindication but he said that it was the support of the crowd that pleased him the most today. “When you see the stands and see how big this club is, I just feel happy when the fans go home tonight,” Wenger said. “When fans go home happy I feel happy. When we don’t win games I feel sad, because I don’t feel I give what people want.”

For the Arsenal fans to be so supportive on Sunday suggests that there is a more harmonious future possible for Arsenal even if many fans would rather Wenger was replaced, rather than retained, this summer. “We have gone through a very difficult period,” Wenger said. “We faced some adversity that made the situation more difficult from inside as well. We showed a united response not a divided response. Mentally, we were in a fragile position.”

What pleased Wenger the most about his team’s performance was that they passed the “mental test”. Sergio Aguero gave City the lead early in the second half but Arsenal equalised through Nacho Monreal before Alexis Sanchez won the game in extra-time. Few would have expected that when City went 1-0 up.

Arsenal vs Manchester City player ratings







22 show all Arsenal vs Manchester City player ratings









































1/22 Petr Cech - 6 out of 10 Should have done better to prevent Aguero’s goal but hesitated crucially. Not much to do otherwise.

2/22 Gabriel - 7 out of 10 Part of an Arsenal back three that for the most part stifled City’s attacking threat quite well.

3/22 Laurent Koscielny - 7 out of 10 Made some crucial interventions at the back as Arsenal blunted City’s attack fairly regularly.

4/22 Rob Holding - 7 out of 10 Could have won the game in normal time but headed over wastefully, however was reliable in defence for most of the game.

5/22 Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain - 7 out of 10 Playing in a somewhat unfamiliar wing back role, perhaps unsurprisingly he looked far more assured going forward than in defence. Fortunate not to give away a penalty in the first half, but provided great assist for Monreal goal. Subbed in extra time.

6/22 Aaron Ramsey - 6 out of 10 In a game where the ball often appeared to avoid the midfield, he was fairly quiet.

7/22 Granit Xhaka - 6 out of 10 Yet to be the player Arsenal hoped they were buying, but didn't have the worst game.

8/22 Nacho Monreal - 8 out of 10 Scored the equaliser with a well taken chance and was very effective for Arsenal in both attack and defence.

9/22 Mesut Ozil - 5 out of 10 Subbed very late on, but was fairly anonymous for most of the game. Failed to have much impact at all.

10/22 Alexis Sanchez - 7 out of 10 Clinical as ever to score winning goal, otherwise didn't have the biggest impact on the game.

11/22 Olivier Giroud - 5 out of 10 Subbed with 10 minutes to go, but had struggled to meaningfully impact the game.

12/22 Claudio Bravo - 6 out of 10 Never makes things easy for himself, but just about avoided any enormous clangers.

13/22 Jesus Navas - 6 out of 10 Looks much better in attack than defence, but wasn’t overly tested at the back.

14/22 Vincent Kompany - 7 out of 10 Assured display as ever from the skipper, helped keep Arsenal quiet for large parts of the game.

15/22 Nicolas Otamendi - 7 out of 10 One of his better games in defence, making a few crucial interventions.

16/22 Gael Clichy - 6 out of 10 A quiet game that included a huge miss as he spooned the ball over the bar in the first half.

17/22 Fernandinho - 6 out of 10 Played fairly well for a game that never really saw much of the ball in midfield, could have won it but headed against the bar late in the second half. Subbed in extra time.

18/22 Yaya Toure - 7 out of 10 Unlucky to see a shot just tipped onto the post by Cech and showed the odd flash of inspiration in attack, but not enough to change the game in City’s favour.

19/22 Kevin de Bruyne - 7 out of 10 Took on the role of being City’s creative output when Silva went off and played well but couldn't find that crucial pass to unlock Arsenal’s defence.

20/22 David Silva - 6 out of 10 Subbed halfway through the first half with an injury having looked lively.

21/22 Leroy Sane - 7 out of 10 Quite well marshalled by Arsenal’s defence, but always looked a threat when he got on the ball and was one of the brightest sparks for City.

22/22 Sergio Aguero - 7 out of 10 Put City ahead with a clever chipped finish and was always a menace. Subbed in extra-time.

“We had a strong response today,” Wenger said. “We grew into the game and slowly became better and better. In the second half, I felt we were very strong. In extra-time we were very strong. It was a big test for us today, a mental test. Many people questioned that, whether can we turn up on an occasion like that. I am very proud for the players. They showed united, determined and playful response.”

Aaron Ramsey said that the Arsenal players produced their performance for Wenger today and there is a sense that they have let him down with some of their recent performances. But Wenger said he took more pleasure in their success than in their spoken support.

“I want them to enjoy playing together, playing for the club and to reach the targets that we set for them together,” He said. “Football is a team sport and as manager your biggest joy is when you feel you have a real team performance and that was the case today. That’s why I’m happy.”