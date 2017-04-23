Arsenal progressed to this year's FA Cup final after coming from behind to beat Pep Guardiola's Manchester City in extra-time at Wembley.

Arsene Wenger's men were put on the back foot when Sergio Aguero broke the deadlock in the second half but found an equaliser through the unlikely source of Nacho Monreal less than 10 minutes later.

Alexis Sanchez found the winning goal, bundling home from close range in the 101st minute.

Here are five things we learned from this entertaining semi-final...

1/22 Petr Cech - 6 out of 10 Should have done better to prevent Aguero’s goal but hesitated crucially. Not much to do otherwise.

2/22 Gabriel - 7 out of 10 Part of an Arsenal back three that for the most part stifled City’s attacking threat quite well.

3/22 Laurent Koscielny - 7 out of 10 Made some crucial interventions at the back as Arsenal blunted City’s attack fairly regularly.

4/22 Rob Holding - 7 out of 10 Could have won the game in normal time but headed over wastefully, however was reliable in defence for most of the game.

5/22 Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain - 7 out of 10 Playing in a somewhat unfamiliar wing back role, perhaps unsurprisingly he looked far more assured going forward than in defence. Fortunate not to give away a penalty in the first half, but provided great assist for Monreal goal. Subbed in extra time.

6/22 Aaron Ramsey - 6 out of 10 In a game where the ball often appeared to avoid the midfield, he was fairly quiet.

7/22 Granit Xhaka - 6 out of 10 Yet to be the player Arsenal hoped they were buying, but didn't have the worst game.

8/22 Nacho Monreal - 8 out of 10 Scored the equaliser with a well taken chance and was very effective for Arsenal in both attack and defence.

9/22 Mesut Ozil - 5 out of 10 Subbed very late on, but was fairly anonymous for most of the game. Failed to have much impact at all.

10/22 Alexis Sanchez - 7 out of 10 Clinical as ever to score winning goal, otherwise didn't have the biggest impact on the game.

11/22 Olivier Giroud - 5 out of 10 Subbed with 10 minutes to go, but had struggled to meaningfully impact the game.

12/22 Claudio Bravo - 6 out of 10 Never makes things easy for himself, but just about avoided any enormous clangers.

13/22 Jesus Navas - 6 out of 10 Looks much better in attack than defence, but wasn’t overly tested at the back.

14/22 Vincent Kompany - 7 out of 10 Assured display as ever from the skipper, helped keep Arsenal quiet for large parts of the game.

15/22 Nicolas Otamendi - 7 out of 10 One of his better games in defence, making a few crucial interventions.

16/22 Gael Clichy - 6 out of 10 A quiet game that included a huge miss as he spooned the ball over the bar in the first half.

17/22 Fernandinho - 6 out of 10 Played fairly well for a game that never really saw much of the ball in midfield, could have won it but headed against the bar late in the second half. Subbed in extra time.

18/22 Yaya Toure - 7 out of 10 Unlucky to see a shot just tipped onto the post by Cech and showed the odd flash of inspiration in attack, but not enough to change the game in City’s favour.

19/22 Kevin de Bruyne - 7 out of 10 Took on the role of being City’s creative output when Silva went off and played well but couldn't find that crucial pass to unlock Arsenal’s defence.

20/22 David Silva - 6 out of 10 Subbed halfway through the first half with an injury having looked lively.

21/22 Leroy Sane - 7 out of 10 Quite well marshalled by Arsenal’s defence, but always looked a threat when he got on the ball and was one of the brightest sparks for City.

22/22 Sergio Aguero - 7 out of 10 Put City ahead with a clever chipped finish and was always a menace. Subbed in extra-time.

Wenger finally trying to freshen things up

Arsene Wenger has been so stubborn to change, be it spending vast amounts of money on players or freshening up methods of motivating his players. However, he again stuck with a back three in an attempt to show that he isn’t a footballing dinosaur, but is still ‘down with the kids’. The three-man defence has worked wonders at Chelsea and Tottenham this season and it appears as though Wenger is willing to try it in order to show the board he is capable of moving with the times. And judging by the result, he may not be done yet.

Wenger is beginning to experiment with a 3-5-2 formation ( Getty )

City machine still needs oiling

There was a lot of things right about the way City attacked but they often looked just one tool short of a set. Often it was just a loose pass, an attacker straying offside or a bit of bad luck – but the Pep Guardiola masterplan is still far from complete. At the other end of the pitch Claudio Bravo again failed to instil any confidence in himself remaining as City’s number one goalkeeper. He dropped crosses and looked lost at sea under pressure. Regardless of Joe Hart’s limitations with his feet, surely he is a better option than Bravo?

Bravo flapped at a number of crosses under pressure ( Getty )

Loss of Silva

How big will David Silva’s injury be? The Spaniard was replaced by Raheem Sterling and hobbled off down the tunnel. With the Manchester derby on Thursday it could have just been precautionary from Guardiola but the way he gingerly walked off suggested he could miss a chunk of City’s run in, and with their Champions League place far from secured, it could be a time to worry for the blue half of Manchester.

Who would be a referee?

In a five-minute spell there were two huge calls from the referee and his assistants. They got the first big call correct when Laurent Koscielny’s header was ruled out for offside but then came two questionable decisions. Firstly, Sterling thought he’d taken the lead after finishing a disjointed City attack but the linesman incorrectly raised his flag for the cross from Leroy Sane drifting out of play. Next Alexis Sanchez was hauled to the ground as a cross came in after Jesus Navas had his hands all over him. Again, the penalty claims were dismissed and City played on. Two big calls – rightly or wrongly.

Sterling's goal was ruled out after the ball was judged to have gone out of play ( Getty )

Aguero sends timely reminder

Sergio Aguero reminded Guardiola of exactly what he is capable of at Wembley, with his superb run and deft chip putting City ahead. The Argentine was dropped earlier in the season after the arrival of Gabriel Jesus and with the Brazilian nearing a return to first-team action, the goal came at a vital time for Aguero.

It is likely to force Guardiola into working out a system where both his strikers can play alongside each other, rather than having an either-or situation. He has been the deadliest striker in England since arriving in 2011 and 17 Premier League goals in what has been considered a quiet season isn’t too bad.