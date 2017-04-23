  1. Sport
  2. Football
  3. FA & League Cups

Arsenal vs Manchester City player ratings: Alexis Sanchez and Nacho Monreal make the difference

How did we rate each player in the entertaining semi-final at Wembley?

Click to follow

Arsenal vs Manchester City player ratings

Arsenal vs Manchester City player ratings

  • 1/22 Petr Cech - 6 out of 10

    Should have done better to prevent Aguero’s goal but hesitated crucially. Not much to do otherwise.

  • 2/22 Gabriel - 7 out of 10

    Part of an Arsenal back three that for the most part stifled City’s attacking threat quite well.

  • 3/22 Laurent Koscielny - 7 out of 10

    Made some crucial interventions at the back as Arsenal blunted City’s attack fairly regularly.

  • 4/22 Rob Holding - 7 out of 10

    Could have won the game in normal time but headed over wastefully, however was reliable in defence for most of the game.

  • 5/22 Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain - 7 out of 10

    Playing in a somewhat unfamiliar wing back role, perhaps unsurprisingly he looked far more assured going forward than in defence. Fortunate not to give away a penalty in the first half, but provided great assist for Monreal goal. Subbed in extra time.

  • 6/22 Aaron Ramsey - 6 out of 10

    In a game where the ball often appeared to avoid the midfield, he was fairly quiet.

  • 7/22 Granit Xhaka - 6 out of 10

    Yet to be the player Arsenal hoped they were buying, but didn't have the worst game.

  • 8/22 Nacho Monreal - 8 out of 10

    Scored the equaliser with a well taken chance and was very effective for Arsenal in both attack and defence.

  • 9/22 Mesut Ozil - 5 out of 10

    Subbed very late on, but was fairly anonymous for most of the game. Failed to have much impact at all.

  • 10/22 Alexis Sanchez - 7 out of 10

    Clinical as ever to score winning goal, otherwise didn't have the biggest impact on the game.

  • 11/22 Olivier Giroud - 5 out of 10

    Subbed with 10 minutes to go, but had struggled to meaningfully impact the game.

  • 12/22 Claudio Bravo - 6 out of 10

    Never makes things easy for himself, but just about avoided any enormous clangers.

  • 13/22 Jesus Navas - 6 out of 10

    Looks much better in attack than defence, but wasn’t overly tested at the back.

  • 14/22 Vincent Kompany - 7 out of 10

    Assured display as ever from the skipper, helped keep Arsenal quiet for large parts of the game.

  • 15/22 Nicolas Otamendi - 7 out of 10

    One of his better games in defence, making a few crucial interventions.

  • 16/22 Gael Clichy - 6 out of 10

    A quiet game that included a huge miss as he spooned the ball over the bar in the first half.

  • 17/22 Fernandinho - 6 out of 10

    Played fairly well for a game that never really saw much of the ball in midfield, could have won it but headed against the bar late in the second half. Subbed in extra time.

  • 18/22 Yaya Toure - 7 out of 10

    Unlucky to see a shot just tipped onto the post by Cech and showed the odd flash of inspiration in attack, but not enough to change the game in City’s favour.

  • 19/22 Kevin de Bruyne - 7 out of 10

    Took on the role of being City’s creative output when Silva went off and played well but couldn't find that crucial pass to unlock Arsenal’s defence.

  • 20/22 David Silva - 6 out of 10

    Subbed halfway through the first half with an injury having looked lively.

  • 21/22 Leroy Sane - 7 out of 10

    Quite well marshalled by Arsenal’s defence, but always looked a threat when he got on the ball and was one of the brightest sparks for City.

  • 22/22 Sergio Aguero - 7 out of 10

    Put City ahead with a clever chipped finish and was always a menace. Subbed in extra-time.

Alexis Sanchez struck an extra-time winner as Arsenal came from behind to beat Manchester City 2-1 in their FA Cup semi-final at Wembley.

Sergio Aguero had put City ahead with a fine breakaway goal just after the hour having had another strike controversially ruled out - but Nacho Monreal equalised.

City twice hit the woodwork in the latter stages of normal time through Yaya Toure and Fernandinho but Sanchez, recently linked with City, pounced for a 101st-minute winner after a goalmouth scramble.

  • Read more

Five things we learned as Arsenal reached the FA Cup final

Arsenal's victory vindicated under-pressure Arsene Wenger's decision to play with three at the back for the second time in a week - but they were outplayed for large spells early on.

How did we rate each player in the entertaining semi-final at Wembley? Take a look at the gallery above to find out.

Do you agree with our ratings? Who was your man of the match? Let us know in the comments...

Comments