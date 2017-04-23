Arsenal vs Manchester City player ratings

Alexis Sanchez struck an extra-time winner as Arsenal came from behind to beat Manchester City 2-1 in their FA Cup semi-final at Wembley.

Sergio Aguero had put City ahead with a fine breakaway goal just after the hour having had another strike controversially ruled out - but Nacho Monreal equalised.

City twice hit the woodwork in the latter stages of normal time through Yaya Toure and Fernandinho but Sanchez, recently linked with City, pounced for a 101st-minute winner after a goalmouth scramble.

Arsenal's victory vindicated under-pressure Arsene Wenger's decision to play with three at the back for the second time in a week - but they were outplayed for large spells early on.

