Danny Welbeck could make his long-awaited return to the Arsenal starting line-up as a replacement for Alexis Sanchez when Arsène Wenger’s side meet Southampton in Saturday’s FA Cup fourth round tie at the Emirates.

The 26-year-old striker has not started for his club since last May, when he sustained a knee cartilage problem against Manchester City in a 2-2 draw at the Etihad Stadium which ruled him out of England’s European Championship campaign.

However, having appeared as a late substitute in Sunday’s dramatic 2-1 win over Burnley and trained well during the week, Welbeck could potentially play from the off against Claude Puel’s Saints.

“He has a chance to start or to come on, yes,” Wenger confirmed. “He looks sharp, he’s worked very hard. Maybe it will be an opportunity for him.

“At his age and in his position he was sure to go to the European Championship. What happened to him was unbelievable and he was down for a while, but now he looks to have recovered. In training he still lacks a fraction of zip when he starts, but overall he looks quite fit.

“What is the most important is that he doesn’t look scared. That’s the biggest hurdle when you come back.”

Welbeck could well replace Sanchez in Wenger’s line-up, despite the Chilean securing three points against Burnley by scoring a penalty at the death.

Sanchez did not feature in the previous round’s win at Preston North End and, having clocked up significantly more minutes than his fellow Arsenal forwards, Wenger implied that he will be rested once again.

“The players who played the most in our team offensively are basically Sanchez. All the others – [Olivier] Giroud has not played too many games, he is fresh, [Theo] Walcott is now coming back from a good breather, so up front we have [Lucas] Perez who has not played many games.

“We have plenty of offensive potential who is fresh. It’s now down to me to use them at the right moment when they are in good form and in the right way.”