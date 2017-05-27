Having broken a historical record by winning the FA Cup for the seventh time, Arsène Wenger also broke the habit of a lifetime. He will this time keep his winner’s medal.

The Arsenal manager usually gives them to his backroom staff or those that don’t get a medal that he feels deserves one, but not this one. This one, as he said himself, is “special”.

“For once I have taken my medal so that means it’s a special night for me.”

A last night? A last medal? A perfect way to say goodbye?

FA Cup final: Arsenal vs Chelsea player ratings







1/22 David Ospina - 6 out of 10 Aside from a handful of impressive saves – he should have done better to deny Costa’s equaliser.

2/22 Rob Holding - 5 out of 10 Was Arsenal’s only weak link today – he was outpaced and struggled to deal with the Chelsea forwards.

3/22 Per Mertesacker - 9 out of 10 Despite initial concerns, Mertesacker proved himself to be a battering ram at the back. A terrific all round display.

4/22 Nacho Monreal - 7 out of 10 His positioning was impressive, he tackled well and his movement off the ball created space at the back.

5/22 Hector Bellerin - 7 out of 10 The Spaniard defended well, but it was his attacking input that proved pivotal today.

6/22 Aaron Ramsey - 9 out of 10 His winning goal capped off a top performance from the Welshman.

7/22 Granit Xhaka - 8 out of 10 Xhaka was oozing confidence today and it reflected in his play. Top display.

8/22 Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain - 6 out of 10 It was a quiet display from the Ox, but his occasional input was impressive.

9/22 Mesut Ozil - 9 out of 10 It was a sparkling display from the German, who gave it his all out there today. His movement off the ball and creative passing proved problematic for Chelsea.

10/22 Alexis Sanchez - 9 out of 10 His opener injected the Arsenal side with energy and confidence. For the remainder he worked well in possession and his work rate was faultless.

11/22 Danny Welbeck - 8 out of 10 Welbeck has pace in abundance and this was effective for the Gunners. He was charging down the flanks and this started a number of moves.

12/22 Thibaut Courtois - 7 out of 10 He commanded his box well and collected a number of loose balls.

13/22 David Luiz - 7 out of 10 Luiz made a number of vital clearances and blocks, but it was not enough to deny Arsenal’s two goals.

14/22 Cesar Azpilicueta - 7 out of 10 His attacking input provided another option for Chelsea and he looked confident in possession up the pitch.

15/22 Gary Cahill - 8 out of 10 Cahill made two heroic goal-line clearances which kept Chelsea in it. Remarkable defensive play today.

16/22 Victor Moses - 3 out of 10 Moses picked up two yellow cards today which left Conte’s side with ten min. The latter of the two bookings was for a blatant dive.

17/22 N'Golo Kante - 6 out of 10 As always, he was the engine of the midfield for Chelsea. However, he had gave away possession on several occasions – which is unlike him.

18/22 Nemanja Matic - 6 out of 10 Defensively Matic did his job, but he failed to provide an attacking element for Chelsea.

19/22 Marcos Alonso - 7 out of 10 Going forward Alonso proved problematic, but defensively he failed to stop a number of Arsenal moves.

20/22 Pedro - 7 out of 10 Pedro was Chelsea’s most promising prospect going forward, but he did not receive enough service from the midfielder.

21/22 Eden Hazard - 6 out of 10 Hazard’s inputs today were short and sweet. Ideally, he’d have seen more of the ball as he looked impressive in possession.

22/22 Diego Costa - 7 out of 10 He scored the equaliser with a clever strike, but once again his temper was getting the better of him at times.

The fact alone that he has kept that memento will lead to an awful lot of analysis and reading between the lines about what happens next, especially since Wenger himself was so unwilling to discuss it. The only thing he let slip was the implication that the board will decide if they want him, and then he will decide whether he wants to stay, in what seemed conspicuously like a bit of a power play.

“I believe that I just want to do well for this club and apart from that I think it’s down to the board members if I am the right man to lead this further and for me to decide if I am the right man to lead this club further.”

He was also unwilling to go further, and drew a line under it when pressed further.

“Look, let's enjoy the win tonight, not worry about the future, and live in the present.”

Wenger has endured relentless fan criticism this season ( Getty )

In that present, it was impossible not to be profoundly happy for Wenger, as he smiled in the press conference room with that medal in his pocket.

Even if you think he should still go now, even if you think he should maybe have gone five years ago, all those football debates fade against the fundamental humanity of a great and decent man ending a hugely difficult and tormented season with a moment of happiness; with a moment of vindication.

He actually went so far as to describe it as one of his “proudest moments” precisely because of those difficulties; precisely because of the criticism - and abuse - he has received this season. Memories of banners and ridiculous airplanes came to mind, as Wenger was at last able to put that nonsense to the back of his mind.

“It is one of my proudest moments because nobody gave us a chance and we responded with attitude and class. We have seen that today.



“I feel I know I am in a public job, I accept to be criticised and I accept people don’t agree me. But once the game starts and you are a fan, you stand behind the team. That’s what I did not accept during the season, and I will never accept it. I feel this club has special values and we have shown that today. The rest is not acceptable. Outside the game, I accept I never had any word with any journalist in 20 years if they criticise my decisions or my opinions. It’s the same with the fans. But when the game starts, the game starts and you support your team.”

It should also be acknowledged that, even aside from just winning the trophy, there was enough in this game to support the idea that Wenger can be capable of some change; that there can be a bit of hope for next season about something different.

Victory in this game after all came after a fine recent winning run, and from the type of bold decision that no-one thought Wenger capable: a sweeping and decisive tactical switch, as he moved to three-at-the-back. On the day, it meant that Arsenal actually outmanoeuvred Chelsea, the old legend in Wenger outfoxed the bright new champion in Conte, with his side also outfighting the title-winners. Arsenal were impressively compact at the back but, much more impressively, repeatedly and rampantly got in behind Chelsea’s own display to create a series of chances.

It was an impressively complete display, itself completed by the psychological conviction of responding to what could have been a ruinous late Chelsea equaliser for Aaron Ramsey to score the winner.

Wenger's long-term future will be resolved this week ( Getty )

That brought the third FA Cup in the last four years, but perhaps the best performance in all that time, as it could well have ended 4-1 or 5-1 against the champions. That is no exaggeration.

“I’m especially proud of the way we won this season because in there semi-final we had to play against Man City here and in the final Chelsea here and you can’t get tougher. They were two outstanding performances so this cup we won with special spirit and special attitude.

I would say if you look at recent performances we have won seven out of eight in a very convincing way with great performances and if you look at us until December we had 20 games unbeaten, more than ever. I think this season has been hurt by some dip in March as well and I am convinced we were hurt by the uncertainty about my future with the players.”

Yes, that future. For all that, it’s equally difficult not to think that this might be the right way to say goodbye given there were so many times this season when it seemed like he was in danger of leaving in humiliation; that it was only going to get much worse. It instead got better, and Wenger was asked exactly that. Is this the “perfect way” to go?

“There is no perfect way,” he said, before adding how imperfect it would be if any decision would be made because of that.

“I believe that it’s a positive trend but it would be ridiculous if 20 years depends on one game or the future of the club depends on one game. Overall we will know more next week.”

You get the sense Wenger already well knows his own mind, even if there is still a bit of politics to play, a bit more manoeuvring.

Whatever happens in the future, though, he has in the present made history.