Arsène Wenger has claimed that his future as Arsenal manager will be decided later this week.

The Frenchman, whose current contract at the Emirates expires this summer, celebrated winning his seventh FA Cup on Saturday after a dramatic 2-1 victory over Premier League title winners Chelsea at Wembley.

Wenger was quizzed on his future after the final whistle and, while he offered no answer on whether he would stay or go, he revealed that he will hold talks with Arsenal's board in the coming week.

“I’ve always been very clear on that,“ he said, when asked whether he would still be at the helm in August. ”We have a board meeting on Tuesday and I think Wednesday, Thursday it will all be clear.”

Alexis Sanchez gave Arsenal a controversial fifth-minute lead when his goal was allowed to stand despite the ball striking his arm in the build-up.

Victor Moses was sent off after 68 minutes, receiving his second booking for simulation in the penalty area, but Diego Costa equalised before Aaron Ramsey headed home a 79th-minute winner.

“I think we had an outstanding performance from the first minute onwards,” Wenger said after Arsenal's record 13th success in the competition.

“This team has suffered, but it has united and responded. I said last week that this team would win the championship with one or two buys and keep them together.

“They are in a good way, they showed strength and unity and we played spectacular football.”

Additional reporting by PA