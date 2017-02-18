After a dismal Championship campaign so far, the FA Cup comes as a welcome distraction for Blackburn Rovers. Disharmony seems to be clouding their squad at the moment with Rovers second from bottom and two points adrift in the league, but with a huge tie against their Lancashire neighbours it’s something for the player’s to get excited about. A win against United would certainly give new grounds for optimism and could be a season-defining moment that could prove vital to their Championship survival.

Jose Mourinho’s men seem to be running in full vigour, notching up a recent string of positive results. It’s been a fairly steady process but United are finally starting to look the part again. The Premier League title this season, however, looks out of grasp, and Mourinho has probably identified the FA Cup as an ideal first trophy at his new club.

It’s a big game for…

Wes Brown. The 37-year-old will be facing the club where he started his career and made over 200 appearances for in a 15-year spell. The Manchester born defender won the FA Cup with United in 1999 and 2004 and will be eager to get one over his old side.

Wes Brown as a Manchester United player ( Getty )

Best stat…

The last time the clubs met in the FA Cup Manchester United won 2-0 in 1985.

Remember when…

Two goals from Mortem Gamst Pedersen were enough for Blackburn to record a shocking 2-1 win at Old Trafford.

Player to watch…

Wayne Rooney. The captain has been restricted to mainly appearances in cup competitions this season. Despite this, Manchester United’s all-time record goalscorer has still put in some impressive displays and has revelled in his role of pushing United through the stages. He opened the scoring in the third round of the FA Cup and equalled Bobby Charlton’s record in the cruising 4-0 victory against Reading. With Rooney expected to line up for United at Ewood Park this weekend, his experience could well be the driving force.

Rooney is now United's top goalscorer (Getty)



Past three-meetings…

Blackburn Rovers 0 Manchester United 2, Premier League, April 2012

Manchester United 2 Blackburn Rovers 3, Premier League, December 2011

Blackburn Rovers 1 Manchester United 1, Premier League, May 2011

Form guide…

Blackburn Rovers: DWLWDL

Manchester United: LWDWWW

Key information...

Kick-off: Sunday 19 February, 4.15pm, Ewood Park.

TV: The match will be shown live on BT Sport 2.

Odds…

Blackburn Rovers to win: 19/2

Manchester United to win: 2/7

Draw: 41/10