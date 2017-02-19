  1. Sport
  2. Football
  3. FA & League Cups

Blackburn vs Manchester United ratings: Who starred as Zlatan Ibrahimovic winner sends United through?

Take a look at our gallery below to see how we rated the players

Click to follow
The Independent Football

Blackburn vs Manchester United player ratings

Blackburn vs Manchester United player ratings

  • 1/22 Jason Steele – 6 out of 10

    Made a handful of important saves throughout, but was beaten by Rashford and Ibrahimovic.

  • 2/22 Jason Lowe – 6 out of 10

    His sliding tackles were on point and he stopped a number of United attacks.

  • 3/22 Gordon Greer – 5 out of 10

    Caught out of position at times and failed to keep up with the pace of the United forwards.

  • 4/22 Darragh Lenihan – 6 out of 10

    He held his own out there against a class opposition. Used possession well when he had the opportunity.

  • 5/22 Derrick Williams – 6 out of 10

    Drifted in and out of the game at times – failed to make a real impact.

  • 6/22 Liam Feeney – 7 out of 10

    His lightning pace caused United problems and he relentlessly pumped balls into the box.

  • 7/22 Danny Guthrie – 5 out of 10

    Did not create any chances going forward and he continued to back out of challenges throughout.

  • 8/22 Charlie Mulgrew – 6 out of 10

    His over-the-top through balls were opening the United defence. He worked relentlessly.

  • 9/22 Craig Conway – 7 out of 10

    When he ran at the United players, he caused problems. He oozed confidence in possession.

  • 10/22 Marvin Emnes – 7 out of 10

    He assisted Graham’s opener and make a nuisance of himself throughout.

  • 11/22 Danny Graham – 6 out of 10

    His opener gave Blackburn a lease of life, but it wasn’t enough to secure them their place in the quarter finals.

  • 12/22 Sergio Romero – 6 out of 10

    Could not do anything to deny Graham’s goal. Aside from that, he made a few vital saves.

  • 13/22 Ashley Young – 7 out of 10

    Looked exceptional going forward. Pacey, used possession well and his deliveries were tremendous.

  • 14/22 Chris Smalling – 5 out of 10

    Made a number of mistakes throughout – was caught napping for first goal.

  • 15/22 Marcos Rojo – 6 out of 10

    He covered well, looked alert and kept his shape well at the back.

  • 16/22 Matteo Darmian – 6 out of 10

    Feeney caused him problems, but he dealt with them relatively well and defended bravely.

  • 17/22 Ander Herrera – 6 out of 10

    He looked menacing going forward and he continued to thread balls through to the forwards.

  • 18/22 Michael Carrick – 6 out of 10

    His long balls opened up the Blackburn side, he tracked back well and his work rate was faultless.

  • 19/22 Jesse Lingard – 5 out of 10

    It was a quiet display for a man of such quality, but he did show glimpses of excellence going forward.

  • 20/22 Henrikh Mkhitaryan – 8 out of 10

    His moment of magic created the first goal and he continued to create chances throughout.

  • 21/22 Anthony Martial – 5 out of 10

    He was incredibly quiet in the first half and was subbed in the second as a result.

  • 22/22 Marcus Rashford – 7 out of 10

    He took his goal in sublime style and continued to make a menace of himself throughout.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic spared Manchester United's blushes at embattled Blackburn as he fired Jose Mourinho's men into the FA Cup quarter-finals.

Fighting on four fronts has left United with a bloated fixture schedule that manager Mourinho this week conceded could well leave his team "in trouble" towards the end of the campaign.

A fifth-round replay would have been a punch in the gut for the FA Cup holders so the Portuguese called upon his stars to complete a comeback at Sky Bet Championship strugglers Blackburn, with Ibrahimovic coolly sweeping home fellow substitute Paul Pogba's clipped pass to secure a 2-1 victory.

  • Read more

Ibrahimovic comes off the bench to book quarter-final spot

It was far from straightforward at a gloomy Ewood Park as Rovers attempted to join surprise packages Lincoln and Millwall in the quarter-final draw - a dream that came a step closer to becoming reality as Danny Graham smashed home a stylish opener.

The outstanding strike was matched in its quality by the Henrikh Mkhitaryan pass that put Marcus Rashford through to level in the 27th minute, but United struggled to build on the goal despite bossing possession.

Mourinho turned to his star-studded bench to kill off Blackburn, with the move paying dividends 15 minutes from time as Ibrahimovic smartly turned home Pogba's clipped pass to the delight of the 7,283 travelling fans and to the relief of his manager.

How did we rate the players? Take a look at the gallery at the top of this article to find out.

Do you agree with our ratings? Who was your man of the match? Let us know in the comments.

Additional reporting by PA

Comments