Chelsea took to the field for Saturday’s FA Cup final against Arsenal without wearing black armbands.

There was a minute’s silence ahead of the showpiece final at Wembley which was impeccably observed by both sets of supporters.

But after the Chelsea players had removed their commemorative tracksuit tops it quickly became clear that their players were not wearing black armbands – unlike Arsenal.

FA Cup final: Arsenal vs Chelsea player ratings







22 show all FA Cup final: Arsenal vs Chelsea player ratings









































1/22 David Ospina - 6 out of 10 Aside from a handful of impressive saves – he should have done better to deny Costa’s equaliser.

2/22 Rob Holding - 5 out of 10 Was Arsenal’s only weak link today – he was outpaced and struggled to deal with the Chelsea forwards.

3/22 Per Mertesacker - 9 out of 10 Despite initial concerns, Mertesacker proved himself to be a battering ram at the back. A terrific all round display.

4/22 Nacho Monreal - 7 out of 10 His positioning was impressive, he tackled well and his movement off the ball created space at the back.

5/22 Hector Bellerin - 7 out of 10 The Spaniard defended well, but it was his attacking input that proved pivotal today.

6/22 Aaron Ramsey - 9 out of 10 His winning goal capped off a top performance from the Welshman.

7/22 Granit Xhaka - 8 out of 10 Xhaka was oozing confidence today and it reflected in his play. Top display.

8/22 Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain - 6 out of 10 It was a quiet display from the Ox, but his occasional input was impressive.

9/22 Mesut Ozil - 9 out of 10 It was a sparkling display from the German, who gave it his all out there today. His movement off the ball and creative passing proved problematic for Chelsea.

10/22 Alexis Sanchez - 9 out of 10 His opener injected the Arsenal side with energy and confidence. For the remainder he worked well in possession and his work rate was faultless.

11/22 Danny Welbeck - 8 out of 10 Welbeck has pace in abundance and this was effective for the Gunners. He was charging down the flanks and this started a number of moves.

12/22 Thibaut Courtois - 7 out of 10 He commanded his box well and collected a number of loose balls.

13/22 David Luiz - 7 out of 10 Luiz made a number of vital clearances and blocks, but it was not enough to deny Arsenal’s two goals.

14/22 Cesar Azpilicueta - 7 out of 10 His attacking input provided another option for Chelsea and he looked confident in possession up the pitch.

15/22 Gary Cahill - 8 out of 10 Cahill made two heroic goal-line clearances which kept Chelsea in it. Remarkable defensive play today.

16/22 Victor Moses - 3 out of 10 Moses picked up two yellow cards today which left Conte’s side with ten min. The latter of the two bookings was for a blatant dive.

17/22 N'Golo Kante - 6 out of 10 As always, he was the engine of the midfield for Chelsea. However, he had gave away possession on several occasions – which is unlike him.

18/22 Nemanja Matic - 6 out of 10 Defensively Matic did his job, but he failed to provide an attacking element for Chelsea.

19/22 Marcos Alonso - 7 out of 10 Going forward Alonso proved problematic, but defensively he failed to stop a number of Arsenal moves.

20/22 Pedro - 7 out of 10 Pedro was Chelsea’s most promising prospect going forward, but he did not receive enough service from the midfielder.

21/22 Eden Hazard - 6 out of 10 Hazard’s inputs today were short and sweet. Ideally, he’d have seen more of the ball as he looked impressive in possession.

22/22 Diego Costa - 7 out of 10 He scored the equaliser with a clever strike, but once again his temper was getting the better of him at times.

BBC Sport reporter Dan Walker revealed that the Chelsea players were not wearing armbands because of a “logistical issue”.

The players were reportedly unable to agree whether or not to wear their tracksuit tops or not before the match. In the end they decided to wear the tops for the pre-match ceremony, but forgot to wear armbands underneath.

Chelsea's players reappeared for the second-half wearing their armbands.

There was a minute's silence before the match ( Getty )

Chelsea were quickly criticised on social media for not donning armbands during the final.

“It has not been lost on fans around the world that Chelsea players, unlike Arsenal, are not wearing black armbands,” the sports broadcaster Sean Cardovillis tweeted shortly after kick-off.

“I can’t believe the Chelsea players are not wearing black armbands,” another user wrote. “How disrespectful.”

The club had earlier announced in a statement that their players would wear armbands for the match.

“As a mark of respect, our players will wear black armbands at the FA Cup Final against Arsenal on Saturday,” the club said in a statement on Wednesday.

“Chelsea Football Club will also make a donation to a fund supporting the victims of this horrific attack.”