Antonio Conte has given a strong suggestion that Nathan Ake will start for Chelsea in place of the absent Gary Cahill in Saturday’s FA Cup semi-final against Tottenham Hotspur, and also hinted at the possibility the departing John Terry may not play again unless David Luiz is injured.

Amid what was an otherwise sombre atmosphere due to the tragic death of Spurs coach Ugo Ehiogu, the Italian did confirm it is “impossible” for Cahill to play the match due to a bout of gastroenteritis that actually saw him go to hospital in midweek as a precaution.

The expectation had been Terry might come back into the team for what would be an emotional big-game return at the end of a week when he announced he would finally be leaving Chelsea at the end of the season, but Conte instead spoke at length about how Ake is better suited to Cahill’s position on the left of the three-man defence, and that the 36-year-old captain is instead seen as the alternative to David Luiz in the centre.

Ugo Ehiogu: In pictures







16 show all Ugo Ehiogu: In pictures





























1/16 Ugo Ehiogu manager of Tottenham Hotspur U23 looks on Getty Images

2/16 Aston Villa defender Ugo Ehiogu holding the trophy after their victory over Leeds United in the Coca Cola League Cup Final at Wembley stadium. Aston Villa won 3-0 Getty Images

3/16 Ugo Ehiogu of Aston Villa is surrounded by fans after the Coca Cola Cup semi-final against Arsenal at Villa Park in Birmingham Allsport

4/16 Ian Wright of Arsenal is tackled by Ugo Ehiogu of Aston Villa during the FA Carling Premiership match at Highbury in London Ben Radford /Allsport

5/16 Ugo Ehiogu challenges Alan Shearer during the Barclays Premiership match between Newcastle United and Middlesbrough at St. James' Park Getty Images

6/16 Ugo Ehiogu of England during a trainng session at Bisham Abbey Allsport

7/16 England's Ugo Ehiogu scores the third goal against Spain during their friendly international soccer match at Villa Park Reuters

8/16 England's Ugo Ehiogu celebrates scoring against Spain during their international friendly match at Villa Park in Birmingham Reuters

9/16 England's Ugo Ehiogu celebrates scoring against Spain with Andy Cole and Frank Lampard during their international friendly match at Villa Park in Birmingham Rex

10/16 Barry Ferguson congratulates Ugo Ehiogu of Rangers at the end of the Scottish Premier League match between Celtic and Rangers at Celtic Park Getty Images

11/16 Alan Hutton and Barhim Hemdani congratulate Ugo Ehiogu of Rangers at the end of the Scottish Premier League match between Celtic and Rangers at Celtic Park Getty Images

12/16 Ugo Ehiogu with his 'Fans goal of the Season' award. Ally McCoist and Ross McDonald stand beside him PA

13/16 Ben Shepherd, Ugo Ehiogu and Matt Le Tissier of the FA legends look on during the Army FA and FA Legends Match at Madejski Stadium Getty Images

14/16 Matthew Wells, Assistant Coach and Ugo Ehiogu, coach of Tottenham XI looks on ahead of a pre-season friendly match between Stevenage and Tottenham XI Getty Images

15/16 Coach Ugo Ehiogu gives instructions during the Barclays U21 Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur U21 and Everton U21 Getty Images

16/16 Uncapped Ugo Ehiogu and Sol Campbell PA

Ake has only played two games for Chelsea since returning from a loan at Bournemouth in January, both in the FA Cup, but now looks set for a recall in the biggest game of the season.

Initially asked about Cahill’s availability, Conte said the centre-half trained in the afternoon on his own and stated “no, honestly, it’s impossible” that he will be in the squad.

When it was discussed whether this might be the occasion for club captain Terry to come in and take the armband, the Chelsea manager instead discussed why Ake is a better fit.

Ake could return to Chelsea's starting XI for the game ( Getty )

“I think in this system the right position [for Terry] is in the middle of the thee central defenders,” Conte said. “In this case, I think for this position Ake has the right characteristic to be the substitute for Gary, and the same, [Kurt] Zouma for Azpi [Cesar Azpilicueta].

“Ake thinks he deserves to have this chance, to play. Because he is showing me in all this period, always a great commitment. He worked very hard. His behaviour was great, was fantastic, and he never told nothing.

“And don’t forget that Ake was playing every game with Bournemouth, and he wanted to come and to stay with us to try to work together and to help us to fight for the title.

“I think he’s a good player, I think he’s ready to have this opportunity, to have this chance, he deserves this opportunity and I trust him. I have no problem to take this decision.”

Cahill was treated in hospital this week for gastroenteritis ( Getty )

Asked who would captain the side in the absence of Cahill and likely omission of Terry, Conte said “this is another problem I have to solve”.

It of course remains possible that all of this is a mere mind game from Conte, especially given he had earlier in the day so conspicuously dismissed the idea that Spurs are “underdogs”, instead looking to ratchet up the pressure by saying they are now too great a “power” to have such ‘excuses’.

There is a chance that Conte is playing mind games ( Getty )

At the same time, the Chelsea manager was still keen to point out that the match should be placed in its proper perspective due to the death of Ehiogu.

“Yeah, it is a shock, for sure. It’s a shock because when this type of situation happens, 44 years [old], a former player, and to be a coach. You think … and you hope that this situation never happens for someone.

“But when it happens, you reflect a lot about life. And sometimes, to think, to live the life more, and not sometimes to be angry for stupid problems, because you don’t know if the day after you’ll stay here, or another place.”