Chelsea hammer four past neighbours Brentford to reach FA Cup fifth round

Wholesale changes but no problem for Chelsea as they made it a Perfect 10 at Stamford Bridge. In fact, this FA Cup tie turned into more of a farewell game for Chelsea favourites.

Branislav Ivanovic, on for his final appearance before his expected departure ahead of Tuesday's deadline, put the seal on a tenth successive home win for Chelsea.

It might be a different competition but Chelsea cantered home against Brentford thanks to goals from Willian, Pedro, Ivanovic and Michy Batshuayi.

Antonio Conte ran the changes with Tuesday's Premier League trip to Liverpool in mind, but Chelsea still boasted a strong enough team to see off a mid-table Championship side with relative ease.

Chelsea last met in 2013 with the Blues needing a replay at the same stage of the competition to see off Brentford. That first game that ended in a 2-2 draw was at Griffin Park before Chelsea ran out comfortable winners on home soil against their west London neighbours.

Willian gave the Blues the lead (Getty)

There was no sign of repeat this time around. Chelsea had had scored in their last 40 FA Cup ties, stretching back to 2000, and that run continued via Willian's 14th minute free kick.

Lasse Vibe was adjusted to have upended Pedro and the Brazilian stepped up to curl home past Brentford goalkeeper Dan Bentley.

Brentford, who filled the Shed End with their 6,7000 supporters, remained in full voice but they will rightfully have feared the worst.

History was also not on their side, Brentford having not beaten Chelsea since 1939 and, inevitably, it would soon get worse for the visitors.

Batshuayi, making a rare start, was given too much space to pick a pass out to Pedro who took one touch before firing underneath an exposed Bentley with just 21 minutes played.

Pedro continued his fine form of late (Getty)

It was all one-way traffic with Chelsea's pace and movement proving too hot to handle. Batshuayi could, and should, have extended the home side's lead by the half hour.

The Belgium striker collected John Terry's knockdown and had two attempts only for Bentley to scramble the ball away just inches from his own goalline.

Bentley was again called into action with a fine fingertip save to foil Ruben Loftus-Cheek as the procession continued.

Not that it stopped Chelsea in their tracks when Cesc Fabregas picked out Loftus-Cheek but Bentley, not for the first time, came to Brentford's rescue by pushing the low shot wide.

Asmir Begovic, who most likely was making his last appearance ahead of a £12million move to Bournemouth, had not been troubled in the Chelsea goal. Harley Dean had headed tamely wide in a rare foray forward but Begovic had been a spectator.

For Josh McEachran, once billed as Chelsea's great hope, had seen the game by pass him in the Brentford midfield.

McEachran and Brentford threatened to change that within minutes of the second-half. Vibe, in place of Scott Hogan who was among the substitutes amid strong interest from West Ham, found himself crowded out of beating Terry to the ball.

It was a rare scare for the home side but normal service was almost resumed after Willian weaved his way through two challenges before shooting just over in the 52nd minute.

Chelsea breezed through the game (Getty)

Another strong run from Willian saw him feed Loftus-Cheek only for the midfielder's chip to bounce back off the crossbar.

The game was opening up and Nico Yennaris was denied by Begovic but Ivanovic, just five minutes after his arrival off the bench, ended the contest.

It will surely prove his final act in a Chelsea shirt after nine years as Pedro set the right-wing back in and the Serbian drove past Bentley with 69 minutes played.

Ivanovic would be involved again when Yoann Barbet tripped the defender for a clear 81st minute penalty that was dispatched by Batshuayi with minimal fuss. Just like Chelsea had done all afternoon.

CHELSEA (3-5-2): Begovic, Azipilicueta (Kenedy 70), Zouma, Terry; Pedro (Costa 76), Chalobah, Fabregas, Ake; Loftus-Cheek, Willian (Ivanovic 64), Batshuayi

Subs: Eduardo, Hazard, Moses, Matic

Goals: Willian 14, Pedro 21, Ivanovic 69, Batshuayi 81 pen

BRENTFORD (3-5-2): Bentley, Egan, Dean, Bjellland; Colin, Yennaris, McEachran (Kerschbaumer 78), Woods, Barbet; Sawyers (Hogan 64), Vibe (Jota 65)

Subs: Bonham, Hoffman, Clarke, Field

Booked: Colin

Referee: Michael Oliver