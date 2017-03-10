Chelsea's official website mocks Manchester United's unbeaten run

Chelsea’s official website has poked fun at Manchester United in the build-up to Monday night’s FA Cup sixth round tie at Stamford Bridge.

Jose Mourinho, the United manager, will face his former employers for the second time this season, having gone down 4-0 in west London last October.

The defeat left United, one of the pre-season favourites for the Premier League title, seven points off the pace and in seventh place.

Rostov vs Manchester United player ratings







11 show all Rostov vs Manchester United player ratings



















1/11 Sergio Romero - 5 out of 10 Could have stood much taller against Aleksandr Bukharov and perhaps prevented the goal.

2/11 Chris Smalling - 4 out of 10 Almost as culpable as Jones for the goal. Some simple communication between the pair would have prevented Rostov’s goal.

3/11 Phil Jones - 4 out of 10 Cost his side when he failed to track Bukharov's run over his shoulder. Too easily beaten by the long ball out the back.

4/11 Marcos Rojo – 6 out of 10 United’s best defender, though that is not saying much. Produced an important, last-ditch tackle to deny Rostov on the break late on.

5/11 Ashley Young - 6 out of 10 Showed purpose from wing-back in the first-half but ultimately lacked a telling end-product.

6/11 Daley Blind - 5 out of 10 Left with too much responsibility as a lone man on the left flank. Struggled to offer United the width they required to penetrate.

7/11 Marouane Fellaini - 7 out of 10 One player who suited the adverse conditions underfoot and repeated balls over the top. Combined his physicality with a rare bit of technique in the build-up to Henrikh Mkhitaryan's goal.

8/11 Ander Herrera – 5 out of 10 Game for the rough tackling that defined the first half hour but offered little more.

9/11 Paul Pogba – 4 out of 10 Failed to impose himself on a game once again. Jose Mourinho is trying to play him into form but he remains some way off.

10/11 Henrikh Mkhitaryan – 7 out of 10 A promising return to the side, curtailed by his second-half substitution. There at the right place at the right time to put away the opener.

11/11 Zlatan Ibrahimovic – 6 out of 10 A sublime assist for the opener, then too quiet after it, but rarely received service in the right areas.

Since that day, Mourinho’s side have embarked upon a 17-game-long unbeaten run and performances have noticeably improved, but there has been little effect on their league position.

United have sat in sixth place since their 3-1 win at Swansea City on 6 November, and the editors of Chelsea’s website chose to make note of this in their preview to Monday’s Cup tie.



“Monday’s cup opponents are enjoying a long unbeaten run in the league stretching back to October,” the article reads. “It has lifted them all the way from sixth to sixth.”

“That last defeat was, of course, the one they endured at the Bridge,” it adds. “Pedro’s 29.6 seconds opener in that 4-0 triumph remains the fastest goal in the league this season.”

(ChelseaFC.com)

Mourinho was humbled by his former club last October, with Antonio Conte’s side in the early stages of what-would-be a 13-game winning run.

The aforementioned goal by Pedro was followed by strikes from Gary Cahill, Eden Hazard and N’Golo Kante, in a comprehensive victory for the west Londoners.

