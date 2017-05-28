Antonio Conte has defended Victor Moses after his red card in the FA Cup final against Arsenal and insisted he “didn’t want to cheat the referee”, claiming that if the wing-back is perceived to have dived the moment was likely out of fatigue.

Moses was dismissed for a second booking in Chelsea’s 2-1 defeat at Wembley, after a fall in the box on 68 minutes that referee Anthony Taylor judged to be simulation. Conte’s side were at that point losing 1-0 and pushing to get back into the game, with Moses having been booked 11 minutes earlier for a foul on the breaking Danny Welbeck, and the manager argued that the pressure of the day was also a factor.

“I don't know for sure but there is a lot of attention in this moment,” Conte said. “Sometimes I think it could be tiredness and I don't think - and I repeat - if my player dived he did it with the real intention to do this. We are at the end of the season and a lot of players are tired and then there is a lot of pressure.

1/22 David Ospina - 6 out of 10 Aside from a handful of impressive saves – he should have done better to deny Costa’s equaliser.

2/22 Rob Holding - 5 out of 10 Was Arsenal’s only weak link today – he was outpaced and struggled to deal with the Chelsea forwards.

3/22 Per Mertesacker - 9 out of 10 Despite initial concerns, Mertesacker proved himself to be a battering ram at the back. A terrific all round display.

4/22 Nacho Monreal - 7 out of 10 His positioning was impressive, he tackled well and his movement off the ball created space at the back.

5/22 Hector Bellerin - 7 out of 10 The Spaniard defended well, but it was his attacking input that proved pivotal today.

6/22 Aaron Ramsey - 9 out of 10 His winning goal capped off a top performance from the Welshman.

7/22 Granit Xhaka - 8 out of 10 Xhaka was oozing confidence today and it reflected in his play. Top display.

8/22 Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain - 6 out of 10 It was a quiet display from the Ox, but his occasional input was impressive.

9/22 Mesut Ozil - 9 out of 10 It was a sparkling display from the German, who gave it his all out there today. His movement off the ball and creative passing proved problematic for Chelsea.

10/22 Alexis Sanchez - 9 out of 10 His opener injected the Arsenal side with energy and confidence. For the remainder he worked well in possession and his work rate was faultless.

11/22 Danny Welbeck - 8 out of 10 Welbeck has pace in abundance and this was effective for the Gunners. He was charging down the flanks and this started a number of moves.

12/22 Thibaut Courtois - 7 out of 10 He commanded his box well and collected a number of loose balls.

13/22 David Luiz - 7 out of 10 Luiz made a number of vital clearances and blocks, but it was not enough to deny Arsenal’s two goals.

14/22 Cesar Azpilicueta - 7 out of 10 His attacking input provided another option for Chelsea and he looked confident in possession up the pitch.

15/22 Gary Cahill - 8 out of 10 Cahill made two heroic goal-line clearances which kept Chelsea in it. Remarkable defensive play today.

16/22 Victor Moses - 3 out of 10 Moses picked up two yellow cards today which left Conte’s side with ten min. The latter of the two bookings was for a blatant dive.

17/22 N'Golo Kante - 6 out of 10 As always, he was the engine of the midfield for Chelsea. However, he had gave away possession on several occasions – which is unlike him.

18/22 Nemanja Matic - 6 out of 10 Defensively Matic did his job, but he failed to provide an attacking element for Chelsea.

19/22 Marcos Alonso - 7 out of 10 Going forward Alonso proved problematic, but defensively he failed to stop a number of Arsenal moves.

20/22 Pedro - 7 out of 10 Pedro was Chelsea’s most promising prospect going forward, but he did not receive enough service from the midfielder.

21/22 Eden Hazard - 6 out of 10 Hazard’s inputs today were short and sweet. Ideally, he’d have seen more of the ball as he looked impressive in possession.

22/22 Diego Costa - 7 out of 10 He scored the equaliser with a clever strike, but once again his temper was getting the better of him at times.

"For sure it is not a good situation to dive, it is true. But I repeat Moses is an honest player and if there was this situation he was tired and he didn't want to cheat the referee.”

Conte said he will take a few days off before beginning Chelsea’s planning for the new season, ahead of what is set to be a busy summer in which the Blues are expected to make up to six new signings. He also stressed how “incredible” the club’s “tough” campaign had been, despite ending with disappointment.

“Now, for me, it’s very important to take two or three days to rest and also to be a bit relaxed after this season. This season was very, very tough for many aspects. For this reason, the best way for me is to take two or three days with my family and to stay with them and then to try to prepare for a new season.

“It will be very important to analyse this season and our squad for this season, and we reached an incredible target with the players that performed 120 per cent every single player. We didn’t have any injuries this season which was because of our good work but was also very lucky. Because a traumatic injury and it doesn’t depend on the work you do.

"Next season will be another tough season for all the teams. But don’t forget this season we didn’t have a squad like [Manchester] United, like [Manchester] City, like Tottenham [Hotspur] and like Arsenal the same. Now it’s important to understand this and find the right solution because don’t forget we weren’t the champions and now we start next season as the champions.”

Conte also said that he will keep his runners-up medal from the defeat to Arsenal, a result that means he has still never won a knock-out competition.

“I think it is right always to keep the medals. It is out respect for the opponent. This medal is from my one season in England in the final we finish with a defeat and I must be very proud to receive this and keep this medal.”