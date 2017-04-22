Eden Hazard and Diego Costa both omitted from Chelsea's line-up for FA Cup semi-final with Tottenham

Both Eden Hazard and Diego Costa were left out of Antonio Conte’s starting XI for Chelsea’s FA Cup semi-final clash with Tottenham at Wembley Stadium.

The pair, who both featured in the Blues’ 2-0 defeat by Manchester United last weekend, were dropped to the bench.

Michy Batshuayi, who has struggled for game time under Conte this season, steps in for the Spaniard while Willian replaces Hazard.

Nathan Ake also makes a rare start for Blues having been recalled from his loan spell at Bournemouth earlier on in the season.

Marcos Alonso and Thibaut Courtois were the others brought into a line-up that sees five changes in total.

As for Tottenham, Mauricio Pochettino has made two changes to the side that ran four goals past Bournemouth last weekend.

Kieran Trippier and Victor Wanyama both start with Kyle Walker and Ben Davies dropped to the bench.

Team news:

Chelsea: Courtois, Azpilicueta, Luiz, Ake, Moses, Kante, Matic, Alonso, Willian, Batshuayi, Pedro.

Subs: Begovic, Zouma, Terry, Chalobah, Fabregas, Hazard, Costa.

Tottenham Hotspur: Lloris, Trippier, Dier, Alderweireld, Vertonghen, Wanyama, Dembele, Son, Eriksen, Dele, Kane.

Subs: Lopez, Davies, Walker, Wimmer, Sissoko, Nkoudou, Janssen.

