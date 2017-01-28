Chelsea welcome west London neighbours Brentford to Stamford Bridge in only the third meeting between the two sides since 1950.

Antonio Conte’s title-chasing side will look to breeze past the team placed 15th in the Championship table, although a number of personnel changes are expected.

What time is kick-off?

Kick-off time: 3pm on Saturday 28 January.

Where can I watch it?

TV: Highlights on BBC1 at 10.30pm.

Alternatively, you can bookmark this page, which will convert into The Independent's live blog of Saturday’s match.

It’s a big game for…

John Terry. The Chelsea captain will presumably be back in central defence for the game with Brentford as Conte looks to rest his Premier League-chasing first XI. It looks like it could be Terry’s final season as a player and with his last appearance ending prematurely with a red card, the 36-year-old will be looking to show he can still cut it.

Remember when…

Brentford forced a replay against Chelsea with a hard-fought 2-2 draw at Griffin Park.

Player to watch…

Michy Batshuayi. The Belgian has barely had a look in thanks to the sublime form of Diego Costa but will expect to get a run out on Saturday afternoon. Batshuayi will be chomping at the bit to show Conte what he can do for the Blues during their title run-in.

Past three-meetings…

Chelsea 4 (Mata, Oscar, Lampard, Terry) Brentford 0

17 February 2013, FA Cup 4th round replay

Brentford 2 (Trotta, Forrester) Chelsea 2 (Oscar, Torres)

27 January 2013, FA Cup fourth round

Brentford 0 Chelsea 1 (Bowie)

7 January 1950, FA Cup 3rd round

Form guide

All competitions

Chelsea: WWLWWW

Brentford: DDWWLL

Odds

Chelsea to win: 2/11

Brentford to win: 12/1

Draw: 6/1

(from 888sport)