Chelsea welcome west London neighbours Brentford to Stamford Bridge in only the third meeting between the two sides since 1950.
Antonio Conte’s title-chasing side will look to breeze past the team placed 15th in the Championship table, although a number of personnel changes are expected.
What time is kick-off?
Kick-off time: 3pm on Saturday 28 January.
Where can I watch it?
TV: Highlights on BBC1 at 10.30pm.
Alternatively, you can bookmark this page, which will convert into The Independent's live blog of Saturday’s match.
It’s a big game for…
John Terry. The Chelsea captain will presumably be back in central defence for the game with Brentford as Conte looks to rest his Premier League-chasing first XI. It looks like it could be Terry’s final season as a player and with his last appearance ending prematurely with a red card, the 36-year-old will be looking to show he can still cut it.
Remember when…
Brentford forced a replay against Chelsea with a hard-fought 2-2 draw at Griffin Park.
Player to watch…
Michy Batshuayi. The Belgian has barely had a look in thanks to the sublime form of Diego Costa but will expect to get a run out on Saturday afternoon. Batshuayi will be chomping at the bit to show Conte what he can do for the Blues during their title run-in.
Past three-meetings…
Chelsea 4 (Mata, Oscar, Lampard, Terry) Brentford 0
17 February 2013, FA Cup 4th round replay
Brentford 2 (Trotta, Forrester) Chelsea 2 (Oscar, Torres)
27 January 2013, FA Cup fourth round
Brentford 0 Chelsea 1 (Bowie)
7 January 1950, FA Cup 3rd round
Form guide
All competitions
Chelsea: WWLWWW
Brentford: DDWWLL
Odds
Chelsea to win: 2/11
Brentford to win: 12/1
Draw: 6/1
(from 888sport)
