Antonio Conte calls on Chelsea to build on momentum from FA Cup semi-final win over Tottenham

Antonio Conte called on his Chelsea side to capitalise on the momentum from their FA Cup semi-final win over Tottenham.

Goals from Willian, super-sub Eden Hazard and Nemanja Matic helped the Blues secure their place in the final in May.

Attentions now turn once again to the Premier League and a midweek round of fixtures which sees Conte’s league-leaders host Southampton 24 hours before nearest rivals Tottenham travel to Crystal Palace.

1/22 Thibaut Courtois – 6 out of 10 Aside from the two Tottenham goals, the Belgian keeper made a handful of vital saves to keep his side in it. Getty Images,

2/22 Cesar Azpilicueta – 6 out of 10 Was getting dragged out of position at times, but overall it was a satisfying display. He tackled well and supported the midfielders in possession. Getty Images

3/22 David Luiz – 9 out of 10 His defensive display today was faultless. He tackled hard, led the line at the back and was creating moves from the back. Getty Images,

4/22 Nathan Ake – 7 out of 10 Today was a huge chance for Ake and he certainly performed under pressure. The only issue was that he was diving into challenges – resulting in a number of needless Tottenham free kicks. AFP/Getty Images

5/22 Victor Moses – 8 out of 10 Was certainly one of Chelsea’s top players today. He was energetic, oozing with confidence and he won the penalty for Willian’s second goal. Getty Images

6/22 N’Golo Kante – 8 out of 10 A textbook Kante display. Energetic, powerful, clever and quite simply ran the midfield. He is the engine within the Chelsea side. Getty Images

7/22 Nemanja Matic – 7 out of 10 His somewhat mediocre display was redeemed his sublime strike from distance in the late stages of the game. Getty Images,

8/22 Marcos Alonso – 6 out of 10 He looked dangerous pressing forward, but defensively he was clumsy and gave away a handful of unnecessary fouls. Getty Images

9/22 Willian – 9 out of 10 He appeared to thrive on the pressure of his late introduction to the starting 11, with two goals. His free kick was an example of his endless talent. AFP/Getty Images

10/22 Pedro – 6 out of 10 His pace proved problematic for Spurs, but he did not see enough of the ball in my opinion. AFP/Getty Images

11/22 Michy Batshuayi – 6 out of 10 Hunted possession relentlessly and when he tracked back to defend a corner, he always the one to clear the danger. Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty I

12/22 Hugo Lloris – 4 out of 10 Should have arguably saved Willian’s free kick. Aside from that, it was hard for him to look impressive against such a clinical Chelsea side. Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty I

13/22 Kieran Trippier – 7 out of 10 He was particularly impressive today when he was pumping long balls over the top to Kane and Son from a defensive position. Getty Images

14/22 Eric Dier – 6 out of 10 His work rate was faultless, he created moves going forward and he continued to pump balls into the danger zone. AFP/Getty Images

15/22 Toby Alderweireld – 6 out of 10 Aside from giving away the free kick for Willian’s first goal, he performed well and tackled courageously for the full 90 minutes today. Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty I

16/22 Jan Vertonghen – 6 out of 10 He stood up well when Chelsea were attacking and he made a countless amount of blocks and interceptions. Getty Images

17/22 Victor Wanyama – 6 out o f10 He passed the ball well and was using the width of the pitch well. Defensively there is certainly room for improvement. Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty I

18/22 Mousa Dembele – 7 out of 10 He patrolled the game from the middle of the pitch, used possession well and won a number of the aerial challenges. AFP/Getty Images

19/22 Son Heung-min – 4 out of 10 His decision to slide tackle Moses inside of the area was simply imprudent. Was also very wasteful in possession. Getty Images

20/22 Christian Eriksen – 8 out of 10 He created Kane’s opener and his assist for Alli’s goal will be one of the best that we can expect to see all season. Incredible. Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty I

21/22 Dele Alli – 8 out of 10 His equaliser for Spurs was an impressive strike, which he thoroughly deserved following a top display. Getty Images,

22/22 Harry Kane – 8 out of 10 His headed goal to level the scoring showed top technique from a tricky angle. Today he was energetic, alert and caused the Chelsea defence problems throughout. Getty Images,

And after stumbling against Manchester United last weekend to let Mauricio Pochettino’s men back in it just four points behind Conte is keen to take this result at Wembley into what he calls a “crucial” week for his team.

“We have to try to exploit the momentum, for sure because after this win, this win was really important against a team that are fighting you for the title.

“We must exploit this, but also we have to know that on Tuesday we have to play a really tough game against a really strong team.

“[Southampton have] very good players and they want to come to Stamford Bridge and play a really good game.

“On Tuesday, I want our supporters to be players on the pitch. It’s very important because this is a really important moment for us, and we need our fans.

“Today they pushed us a lot. We need on Tuesday our fans to push to the end.”

Hazard and Costa came off the bench to change the game ( Getty )

A pair of goals from Willian either side of Harry Kane’s equaliser looked to have the Blues in control before Dele Alli dragged Spurs level just after the break.

But Conte turned to Hazard, a shock omission from the original starting line-up, to come off the bench after an hour and the Belgian scored one and made one to seal his side’s passage through.

And afterwards his manager revealed that that was always part of his plan.

“Our plan was this,” he added. “I try also to tell our players to stay in the game because the more time that passed, the better for us. And then I decided for the last 30 minutes, Eden and Diego [Costa], and then Cesc [Fabregas], because don’t forget Cesc was very important also for us.”