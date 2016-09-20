Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has named a strong line-up for the EFL Cup third-round trip to Derby County with Philippe Coutinho and Roberto Firmino starting at the iPro Stadium.

The Reds boss confessed that he is taking the competition seriously this season after falling to defeat by Manchester City in the final of last season’s contest.

Klopp has been true to his word with captain Jordan Henderson starting in midfield alongside Marko Grujic while Divock Origi returns in a more attacking role for the visitors in the East Midlands this evening.

Speaking after the Premier League success against Chelsea on Friday evening, Klopp praised his squad but refused to accept they are now among the favourites to win the title.

“We played football like hell, it was really nice to watch,” he said.

“You don't understand it, football like hell? Very lively, very flexible. We never thought about anything else other than playing our football.

“I told the lads before the game, everything can happen, there’s no guarantee of getting anything at Chelsea, but if we lose our way, the probability we get something, if we are really convinced about the kind of play it is bigger.”

Derby County: Mitchell, Christie, Keogh, Bent, Baird, Johnson, Pearce, Butterfield, Hughes, Weimann, Olsson.

Subs: Weale, Ince, Camara, Blackman, Lowe, Elsnik, Rawson.

Liverpool: Karius, Clyne, Matip, Klavan, Moreno, Lucas, Grujic, Henderson, Coutinho, Firmino, Origi.

Subs: Mignolet, Lovren, Milner, Can, Ejaria, Mane, Ings.