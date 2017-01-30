Everything you need to know about the FA Cup fifth round draw

What time is the FA Cup fifth round draw?

The draw for the fifth round of this season’s FA Cup will take place at approximately 7.20pm on Monday 30 January.

Where can I watch it?

The draw will be shown live on BBC One during the broadcast of The One Show. You will also be able to watch it on the FA Cup’s official Facebook account.

Ball numbers

1 Tottenham Hotspur

2 Derby County or Leicester City

3 Oxford United

4 Sutton United

5 Wolverhampton Wanderers

6 Arsenal

7 Lincoln City

8 Chelsea

9 Manchester United

10 Millwall

11 Huddersfield Town

12 Burnley

13 Blackburn Rovers

14 Fulham

15 Middlesbrough

16 Manchester City

Who will be conducting the draw?

Gareth Southgate, the England manager, will be drawing the balls from the bowl.

When does the fifth round take place?

This year’s FA Cup fifth round is scheduled to take place between Friday 17 February and Monday 20 February.