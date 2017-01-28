Vanarama National League side Lincoln pulled off another FA Cup shock as they knocked Sky Bet Championship leaders Brighton out in the fourth round with a 3-1 win at Sincil Bank.

The Imps, who beat Ipswich after a replay in round three, had to come from behind after Richie Towell put the Championship side ahead on 24 minutes.

Lincoln, currently top of the National League, were handed a way back into the tie on 57 minutes. Glenn Murray grappled with Robinson, and Alan Power converted the spot-kick past substitute goalkeeper Casper Ankergren, who replaced the injured Niki Maenpaa.

An own-goal from Seagulls defender Fikayo Tomori, who is on loan from Chelsea, put the non-league side in front on 62 minutes.

Robinson added a third on the break to secure Lincoln's place in the FA Cup fifth round for only the second time since losing to Glasgow Rangers in 1886-87.

Middlesbrough saw off League Two Accrington Stanley at the Riverside Stadium with a 25-yard effort from Stewart Downing in the second half.

Burnley beat Bristol City 2-0 at Turf Moor, where Wales forward Sam Vokes and Belgian Steven Defour were on target.

Huddersfield won 4-0 at Rochdale. German forward Collin Quaner, signed from Union Berlin, scored on his debut before a penalty from Isaiah Brown and a late double for Michael Hefele secured the Terriers' place in the last 16.

Blackburn beat Blackpool 2-0, as the visitors finished with 10 men at Ewood Park. Sam Gallagher put Rovers ahead on nine minutes, with winger Elliott Bennett doubling the lead in the 22nd minute before Blackpool midfielder Kelvin Mellor collected a second caution midway through the second half.

Saturday’s FA Cup fifth-round results

Liverpool 1 Wolverhampton Wanderers 2

Blackburn Rovers 2 Blackpool 0

Burnley 2 Bristol City 0

Chelsea 4 Brentford 0

Crystal Palace 0 Manchester City 3

Lincoln City 3 Brighton and Hove Albion 1

Middlesbrough 1 Accrington Stanley 0

Oxford United 3 Newcastle United 0

Rochdale 0 Huddersfield Town 4

Tottenham Hotspur 4 Wycombe Wanderers 3

Southampton 0 Arsenal 5