There were plenty of surprises from Saturday's round of fixtures, with Wolverhampton Wanderers and Lincoln City both enjoying shock victories.

Wolves travelled to Anfield where they inflicted Liverpool's third defeat of the week to knock Jurgen Klopp's men out of the cup.

And it was a particularly historic day for Lincoln after they beat Championship side Brighton to reach the FA Cup fifth round for the first time in 115 years.

Elsewhere, Chelsea and Manchester City both cruised through to the next stage of the cup while Tottenham recovered from a goal down to see off League Two team Wycombe Wanderers at White Hart Lane.

As for today, there's just four games on the cards. Millwall take on Watford, Fulham welcome Hull to Craven Cottage, Sutton United go head-to-head with Leeds and Warren Joyce returns to his former club as Wigan face Manchester United at Old Trafford.

If yesterday is anything to go by we should be in for another day of thrills and spills.

Follow the live action below...

