The FA Cup takes centre stage today as the Premier League is pushed onto the backburner until Tuesday. Liverpool face Championship side Wolves fresh from a disappointing end to their EFL Cup run at the semi-final stage.

In the 3pm kick offs see Tottenham face Wycombe, Chelsea take on west London rivals Brentford and Manchester City's visit to Selhurst Park to take on Crystal Palace, among others.

Arsenal travel to EFL Cup finalists Southampton in the day's final tie, which kicks off at 5.30pm.

Follow all the action below…

Saturday’s FA Cup fixtures (all 3pm unless stated):

Liverpool vs Wolves (12.30pm)

Lincoln vs Brighton

Burnley vs Bristol City

Chelsea vs Brentford

Crystal Palace vs Manchester City

Blackburn vs Blackpool

Middlesbrough vs Accrington Stanley

Oxford United vs Newcastle United

Rochdale vs Huddersfield

Tottenham vs Wycombe

Southampton vs Arsenal (5.30pm)

Sunday’s FA Cup fixtures:

Millwall vs Watford (12pm)

Fulham vs Hull (12.30pm)

Sutton United vs Leeds United (2pm)

Manchester United vs Wigan (4pm)