Danny Cowley and his Lincoln team will aim to "achieve the impossible" again when they take on Burnley this weekend but the Imps boss believes their FA Cup run - whenever it ends - will stand the club in good stead for the future.

Cowley has guided National League leaders Lincoln to the fifth round for the first time in 130 years and at Turf Moor on Saturday they will attempt to become the first non-league side to reach the quarter-finals since the competition's current format was instigated in 1925.

Lincoln City have no fresh injury problems but Lee Beevers remains out with a long-term knee injury.

Burnley are without Robbie Brady and Jeff Hendrick for their FA Cup fifth round clash against National League leaders Lincoln.

Brady is cup-tied having played for Norwich earlier in the competition, while Hendrick serves the second match of a three-game suspension.

Steven Defour (hamstring) is still out and Johann Berg Gudmundsson is fit to return, while the likes of Jon Flanagan, James Tarkowski, Tendayi Darikwa, Scott Arfield and Sam Vokes can all expect recalls.

Follow the live action below...

Please allow a moment for the blog to load.

Saturday's FA Cup fixtures:

12.30pm: Burnley v. Lincoln City

​3.00pm: Huddersfield v. Man City

3.00pm: Middlesbrough v. Oxford Utd

3.00pm: Millwall v. Leicester

3.00pm: Wolverhampton v. Chelsea