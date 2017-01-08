The FA Cup remains in full swing with six more games to be played today.

Cardiff welcome fellow Championship side Fulham to the Cardiff City Stadium to kick Sunday's procedures off.

That game is followed by Liverpool vs Plymouth Argyle at 1.30pm. With just one major upset from Saturday's results, with Millwall claiming a surprise 3-0 over Bournemouth, Derek Adams' men have the opportunity to pull off what would arguably be one of the biggest shock wins of the tournament yet.

Chelsea vs Peterborough and Middlesbrough vs Sheffield Wednesday follows at 3.00pm before Tottenham round-up today's action as they take on Aston Villa at 4.00pm.

Saturday's FA Cup third round results:

Manchester United 4 Reading 0

Accrington Stanley 2 Luton Town 1

Barrow 0 Rochdale 2

Birmingham City 1 Newcastle United 1

Blackpool 0 Barnsley 0

Bolton 0 Crystal Palace 0

Brentford 5 Eastleigh 1

Brighton and Hove Albion 2 MK Dons 0

Bristol City 0 Fleetwood Town 0

Everton 1 Leicester City 2

Huddersfield Town 4 Port Vale 0

Hull City 2 Swansea City 0

Ipswich Town 2 Lincoln City 2

Millwall 3 Bournemouth 0

Norwich City 2 Southampton 2

Queens Park Rangers 1 Blackburn Rovers 2

Rotherham United 2 Oxford United 3

Stoke City 0 Wolverhampton Wanderers 2

Sunderland 0 Burnley 0

Sutton United 0 AFC Wimbledon 0

Watford 2 Burton Albion 0

West Bromwich Albion 1 Derby County 2

Wigan Athletic 2 Nottingham Forest 0

Wycombe Wanderers 2 Stourbridge 1

Preston North End 1 Arsenal 2