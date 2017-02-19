Lincoln City could play fellow non-league side Sutton United in the FA Cup quarter-finals, if the south London side progress past Arsenal on Monday night.

If Arsene Wenger's side emerge victorious, and they are heavy favourites for the weekend's remaining fifth round tie, they will host the Imps at the Emirates Stadium.

The holders Manchester United were drawn away to Premier League leaders Chelsea, in what is the round's glamour tie.

Manchester City will travel to Middlesbrough if they can successfully come through their home replay against Championship outfit Huddersfield Town.

Tottenham Hotspur face another London derby having beaten Fulham 3-0 on Sunday. Mauricio Pochettino's side will host Millwall, who eliminated Leicester City on Saturday.

FA Cup quarter-final draw

Matches to be played on weekend of 10-13 March

Chelsea v Manchester United

Middlesbrough v Huddersfield or Manchester City

Tottenham v Millwall

Sutton or Arsenal v Lincoln