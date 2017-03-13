The draw for the semi-finals of this season's FA Cup will take place on Monday 13 March, following the conclusion of Chelsea's quarter-final tie with Manchester United at Stamford Bridge.

Manchester City, Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur are the three clubs to have confirmed their place in the last-four, following wins over Middlesbrough, Lincoln City and Millwall respectively.

What time is the FA Cup semi-final draw?

The draw will take place at approximately 9.30pm, following Chelsea and Manchester United's meeting at Stamford Bridge.

It will be delayed if Chelsea and Manchester United becomes the first FA Cup quarter-final to go to extra-time after 90 minutes.

Under the competition's new rules, replays are no longer played after the fifth round.

Where can I watch it?

The draw will be shown live on BBC One. Alternatively, you can watch it on the FA Cup's official Facebook page.

You can also follow The Independent's live blog, which will announce the ties as they come out of the hat.

Ball numbers

1 Chelsea or Manchester United

2 Manchester City

3 Tottenham Hotspur

4 Arsenal

When do the semi-finals take place?

The semi-finals will take place at Wembley on the weekend of 23/24 April.

What are the odds of each team winning the FA Cup?

Manchester City: 9/4

Chelsea: 3/1

Tottenham: 7/2

Arsenal: 4/1

Manchester United: 8/1