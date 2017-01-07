Millwall produced the shock of the FA Cup’s third round so far by beating top-flight Bournemouth 3-0 at The Den.

Steve Morison, Shaun Cummings and Shane Ferguson scored for the League One side as Cherries boss Eddie Howe paid the price for making 11 changes from the side which had held Arsenal in the Premier League on Tuesday.

There were more top-flight casualties as Stoke and West Brom lost to Championship opposition.

Stoke were beaten 2-0 at home by Wolves - Helder Costa and Matt Doherty on target - while Derby won 2-1 at West Brom, with Darren Bent and Tom Ince overturning Matt Phillips' first-half goal.

Lincoln were within four minutes of winning at Ipswich, but the National League side had to settle for a replay as Tom Lawrence matched Theo Robinson's double in a 2-2 draw.

There was to be no giant-killing for non-league trio Barrow, Eastleigh and Stourbridge.

Barrow's hopes of making the fourth round for the first time were ended by Ian Henderson's brace in a 2-0 away win for Rochdale.

Eastleigh, also of the National League, were thrashed 5-1 at Brentford as former Bees boss Martin Allen suffered a miserable return to Griffin Park.

Tom Field (two), Yoann Barbet (penalty), Lasse Vibe and Romaine Sawyers all scored before half-time, with Ayo Obileye replying for Eastleigh.

Stourbridge, the lowest ranked side left in the competition, lost 2-1 at League Two Wycombe.

Dan Scarr cancelled out Sam Wood's opener 20 minutes from time, but the Northern Premier League minnows were left heartbroken by Adebayo Akinfenwa's late winner.

Watford beat Burton 2-0 with goals in each half from Christian Kabasele and Jerome Sinclair.

Gianfranco Zola is still looking for his first win as Birmingham boss after a 1-1 draw at home to Newcastle.

Daryl Murphy gave Newcastle a fifth-minute lead but Lukas Jutkiewicz equalised just before the break.

Saturday's FA Cup third round results

Manchester United 4 Reading 0

Accrington Stanley 2 Luton Town 1

Barrow 0 Rochdale 2

Birmingham City 1 Newcastle United 1

Blackpool 0 Barnsley 0

Bolton 0 Crystal Palace 0

Brentford 5 Eastleigh 1

Brighton and Hove Albion 2 MK Dons 0

Bristol City 0 Fleetwood Town 0

Everton 1 Leicester City 2

Huddersfield Town 4 Port Vale 0

Hull City 2 Swansea City 0

Ipswich Town 2 Lincoln City 2

Millwall 3 Bournemouth 0

Norwich City 2 Southampton 2

Queens Park Rangers 1 Blackburn Rovers 2

Rotherham United 2 Oxford United 3

Stoke City 0 Wolverhampton Wanderers 2

Sunderland 0 Burnley 0

Sutton United 0 AFC Wimbledon 0

Watford 2 Burton Albion 0

West Bromwich Albion 1 Derby County 2

Wigan Athletic 2 Nottingham Forest 0

Wycombe Wanderers 2 Stourbridge 1

Preston North End 1 Arsenal 2

