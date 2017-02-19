  1. Sport
Fulham vs Tottenham player ratings: Harry Kane steals the show as Spurs ease into FA Cup quarter-finals

The Independent Football

  • 1/22 Marcus Bettinelli – 5 out of 10

    Made a handful of important saves, but he was a victim of a very on-form strike force.

    Getty

  • 2/22 Denis Odoi – 5 out of 10

    Was flying into unnecessary challenges and this continued to provide Spurs with goal scoring chances.

    Getty

  • 3/22 Tomas Kalas – 4 out of 10

    Failed to make any kind of impact today. Saw very little of the ball.

    AFP/Getty Images

  • 4/22 Tim Ream – 6 out of 10

    Made a number of important interceptions and tackles. An all round positive display.

    Getty Images

  • 5/22 Scott Malone – 6 out of 10

    Held his own at the back against the likes of Kane and Alli. Stood his ground well and his decision making was faultless.

    Getty Images

  • 6/22 Kevin McDonald – 4 out of 10

    Looked out of his depth when defending against the Spurs strikers. Simply looked outclassed.

    Getty Images

  • 7/22 Stefan Johansen – 5 out of 10

    It was a quiet performance for a man of such ability. Did little to threaten the Spurs defence.

    AFP/Getty Images

  • 8/22 Sone Aluko – 5 out of 10

    Due to a lack of service, he failed to show his ability on the ball. He was bossed by the Tottenham back four.

    Getty Images

  • 9/22 Neeskens Kebano – 6 out of 10

    Hunted possession relentlessly, but failed to cause any problems in the final third.

    Getty Images

  • 10/22 Tom Cairney – 5 out of 10

    Was wasteful in possession and drifted in and out of the game at times.

    Getty Images

  • 11/22 Floyd Ayite – 6 out of 10

    Did well to keep sprinting back and winning possession, but in terms of going forward, he showed little promise.

    Getty Images

  • 12/22 Michel Vorm – 5 out of 10

    An early lapse from the keeper nearly supplied Fulham the equaliser but he was redeemed by the defence. Aside from that, it was a quiet day.

    Getty Images

  • 13/22 Kieran Trippier – 7 out of 10

    He was tremendous today – relentlessly charged down the right and supplied the strikers with service all day long.

    Getty Images

  • 14/22 Toby Alderweireld – 7 out of 10

    He was a rock at the back today. His positioning, decision making and use of possession were all spot on.

    Getty Images

  • 15/22 Jan Vertonghen – 6 out of 10

    It was a very comfortable return to first team football – he oozed confidence throughout.

    Getty Images

  • 16/22 Ben Davies - 6 out of 10

    Recovered from his nightmare display at Anfield, was relatively untroubled.

    Getty Images

  • 17/22 Harry Winks – 7 out of 10

    An excellent display from the youngster. He was alert, made space well and use possession effectively.

    AFP/Getty Images

  • 18/22 Victor Wanyama – 6 out of 10

    Dictated play when in possession, but defensively he needs to tighten up. Lost his marker on several occasions.

    Getty Images

  • 19/22 Christian Eriksen – 7 out of 10

    Was a key element to the attacking trio, but his set pieces could certainly do with some practice.

    Getty Images

  • 20/22 Dele Alli – 7 out of 10

    He exploited Fulham’s high defensive line and made a nuisance of himself all day long. Surprised that he did not make it onto the score sheet.

    AFP/Getty Images

  • 21/22 Son Heung-min – 5 out 10

    Went missing at times and continued to over complicate moves when he was in possession.

    AFP/Getty Images

  • 22/22 Harry Kane – 9 out of 10

    The hat-trick hero sunk his opponents with three clever finishes. He oozed confidence throughout and continued to test Bettinelli throughout.

    Getty Images

Harry Kane's hat-trick turned Tottenham Hotspur's potentially tricky FA Cup fifth-round tie at Championship side Fulham into a Sunday stroll by the River Thames as they won 3-0 at Craven Cottage.

England striker Kane struck early on and twice after the interval to take his tally for the season to 19 as the eight-times FA Cup winners eased into the quarter-finals.

Stung by consecutive defeats and wary of becoming another weekend Cup shock after upsets involving Leicester City and Burnley, Tottenham produced a dominant performance.

Fulham vs Tottenham as it happened

Victory helped Tottenham end a mini-slump in which their Premier League title hopes were severely dented by a 2-0 defeat at Liverpool followed by a Europa League defeat at Gent.

Additional reporting by PA

