Mauricio Pochettino said that team meetings with his Tottenham players after two straight defeats helped to turn the side around for today’s 3-0 FA Cup defeat of Fulham.

Spurs lost 2-0 at Anfield last Saturday and 1-0 at KAA Gent on Thursday evening, two results that threatened to derail the season. But Pochettino revealed in the aftermath of today’s win that he spoke to the players on Friday and Saturday, reminding them of their responsibilities, which produced exactly the result he wanted.

“After Gent we had a few meetings [with the players] and the reaction was fantastic,” Pochettino said. “I am very pleased. Now we'll try and keep that feeling for Thursday.”

Pochettino admitted late on Thursday night that Spurs had entered a “bad period” after those two defeats, and so he was delighted to show today that his team was still “alive”, just when it looked like their season was at risk of petering out.

“It was a great opportunity today to show that we are alive, and end that bad feeling after two defeats,” Pochettino said. “To change and prepare for the Europa League. We have another 'final' at Wembley on Thursday and we'll need to feel fresh, and to bring some confidence back. That was important today.”

1/22 Marcus Bettinelli – 5 out of 10 Made a handful of important saves, but he was a victim of a very on-form strike force. Getty

2/22 Denis Odoi – 5 out of 10 Was flying into unnecessary challenges and this continued to provide Spurs with goal scoring chances. Getty

3/22 Tomas Kalas – 4 out of 10 Failed to make any kind of impact today. Saw very little of the ball. AFP/Getty Images

4/22 Tim Ream – 6 out of 10 Made a number of important interceptions and tackles. An all round positive display. Getty Images

5/22 Scott Malone – 6 out of 10 Held his own at the back against the likes of Kane and Alli. Stood his ground well and his decision making was faultless. Getty Images

6/22 Kevin McDonald – 4 out of 10 Looked out of his depth when defending against the Spurs strikers. Simply looked outclassed. Getty Images

7/22 Stefan Johansen – 5 out of 10 It was a quiet performance for a man of such ability. Did little to threaten the Spurs defence. AFP/Getty Images

8/22 Sone Aluko – 5 out of 10 Due to a lack of service, he failed to show his ability on the ball. He was bossed by the Tottenham back four. Getty Images

9/22 Neeskens Kebano – 6 out of 10 Hunted possession relentlessly, but failed to cause any problems in the final third. Getty Images

10/22 Tom Cairney – 5 out of 10 Was wasteful in possession and drifted in and out of the game at times. Getty Images

11/22 Floyd Ayite – 6 out of 10 Did well to keep sprinting back and winning possession, but in terms of going forward, he showed little promise. Getty Images

12/22 Michel Vorm – 5 out of 10 An early lapse from the keeper nearly supplied Fulham the equaliser but he was redeemed by the defence. Aside from that, it was a quiet day. Getty Images

13/22 Kieran Trippier – 7 out of 10 He was tremendous today – relentlessly charged down the right and supplied the strikers with service all day long. Getty Images

14/22 Toby Alderweireld – 7 out of 10 He was a rock at the back today. His positioning, decision making and use of possession were all spot on. Getty Images

15/22 Jan Vertonghen – 6 out of 10 It was a very comfortable return to first team football – he oozed confidence throughout. Getty Images

16/22 Ben Davies - 6 out of 10 Recovered from his nightmare display at Anfield, was relatively untroubled. Getty Images

17/22 Harry Winks – 7 out of 10 An excellent display from the youngster. He was alert, made space well and use possession effectively. AFP/Getty Images

18/22 Victor Wanyama – 6 out of 10 Dictated play when in possession, but defensively he needs to tighten up. Lost his marker on several occasions. Getty Images

19/22 Christian Eriksen – 7 out of 10 Was a key element to the attacking trio, but his set pieces could certainly do with some practice. Getty Images

20/22 Dele Alli – 7 out of 10 He exploited Fulham’s high defensive line and made a nuisance of himself all day long. Surprised that he did not make it onto the score sheet. AFP/Getty Images

21/22 Son Heung-min – 5 out 10 Went missing at times and continued to over complicate moves when he was in possession. AFP/Getty Images

22/22 Harry Kane – 9 out of 10 The hat-trick hero sunk his opponents with three clever finishes. He oozed confidence throughout and continued to test Bettinelli throughout. Getty Images

The Spurs squad had hoped to atone for their Liverpool defeat in Gent, but it did not happen, so Pochettino was delighted they managed to respond effectively today. “After two defeats, in football, that feeling when you lose is so difficult,” he said.

“All the players wanted to play and take the responsibility on today in a very difficult stadium, against a very difficult team. After 3-0 it looks as if it was easy, but that was because we took the game on in a very good way. We played as we need to play in every game.”

Jokanovic could not help but be impressed with Tottenham's quality ( Getty Images)

Slavisa Jokanovic paid full credit to Spurs for coming to Fulham with a full-strength team and overpowering them. “All the credit to Spurs,” he said.

“They worked on and off the ball, outside the possession, they passed the ball easily and had so much energy. It was a different situation for us on our own pitch, where we usually dominate possession of the ball. They put us under their control for 85% of the game, so the result is fair.”