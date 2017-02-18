In eighth position and pushing for the play-offs, Fulham have enjoyed a respectable season so far. This weekend’s tie presents an opportunity to escape the pressures of the Championship but Slavisa Jokanovic's men face quite the challenge if they're to reach the FA Cup quarter-finals.

As for Tottenham, Mauricio Pochettino is expected to rotate his side for Sunday's clash as he keeps one eye on the Premier League. It could prove a risky move, considering his men are under pressure to bounce back from two successive defeats against Liverpool and Gent. With such results threatening to derail Tottenham’s fight for silverware, the FA Cup could be Pochettino’s only chance of getting his hands on a trophy this season

It’s a big game for…

Vincent Janssen. The Dutch striker is set to be handed a rare opportunity to impress in what has been a difficult debut season. The 22-year-old grabbed himself a goal and an assist in Spurs’ dramatic 4-3 home win over Wycombe Wanderers but has only scored on three other occasions. He’ll be mindful of his disappointing form and will want to improve on the four goals he’s already returned.

Pochettino has asked for more from the striker (Getty)



Best stat…

The last time these two sides meet in the FA Cup Fulham beat Spurs 4-0 at Craven Cottage in 2011.

Remember when…

Fulham beat Spurs 3-2 in a Premier League thriller in the 2002-03 season.

Player to watch…

Ryan Sessegnon. The 16-year-old who can operate as a left-back and as a winger has been making a name for himself this season. Spurs are reported to have been monitoring the English star and this weekend he has the perfect opportunity to display what his alleged suitors could be in for. Dubbed as the next English world-beater, Sessegnon has already notched up 17 first-team appearances this season, bagging four goals and providing three assists in the process.

Ryan Sessegnon in action for Fulham (Getty Images)



Past three-meetings…

Tottenham Hotspur 3 Fulham 1, Premier League, April 2014

Fulham 1 Tottenham 2, Premier League, December 2013

Tottenham Hotspur 0 Fulham 1, Premier League, March 2013

Form guide…

Fulham: LWWLWW

Tottenham Hotspur: DWDWLL

Key information...

Kick-off: Sunday 19 February, 2.00pm, Craven Cottage

TV: The match is not being broadcast on TV but highlights of the game will be shown on BBC One at 22:30pm.

Odds…

Fulham to win: 16/5

Tottenham Hotspur to win: 81/100

Draw: 13/5