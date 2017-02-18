Manchester City face an FA Cup replay after held by an impressive Huddersfield Town display despite the Championship side making seven changes.

On a flat day for Pep Guardiola’s side, unused substitute Raheem Sterling had a drinks bottle thrown towards him by a fan as he warmed up in the second half.

Guardiola’s main concern, however, was his side’s inability to breach the stubborn defence of Huddersfield, who created chances of their own and gave the Premier League side some real scares.

However, Terriers manager David Wagner is unlikely to relish a replay any more than Guardiola after the German signalled his attitude towards the Cup by protecting a host of first-team regulars for his side’s Championship clash with Reading on Tuesday.

City, though, were less than impressive as a pedestrian display from many of Guardiola’s stars helped Wagner’s men pull off a memorable result.

Guardiola wore a pained expression throughout much of the match ( Getty Images)

Huddersfield failed to make the most of an early chance as Rajiv van la Parra fired straight at Claudio Bravo in the City goal.

But they should have been behind moments later, only for some solid goalkeeping and excellent defending to deny Guardiola’s men.

Goalkeeper Joel Coleman dived bravely at the feet of Nolito to block the Spaniard’s low shot and captain Mark Hudson then made a crucial clearance off the line from a follow-up by Jesus Navas.

City dominated possession early on but Coleman was able to watch as Nolito sliced the visitors’ next shot high and wide.

Manchester City fielded a strong XI against the Championship side ( Getty Images)

Sergio Aguero was handed a public dressing down by Guardiola with the City boss urging his striker to close down defenders more quickly.

But a minute later the Argentine had the chance to put his side ahead as his brought down a high ball and wriggled free of two Huddersfield defenders but lofted a shot over the crossbar from the edge of the area.

The home side then handed a couple of warnings to City about their potency, first when Jack Payne saw his long-range effort turned over by Bravo and then when Philip Billing had the ball in the visitors’ net but was denied the opening goal by an offside flag.

Huddersfield had a goal disallowed in the first-half ( Getty Images)

Nolito then had a shot for City deflected wide but Huddersfield were holding their own and creating chances, with Collin Quaner crossing to Van la Parra, whose effort was held by Bravo.

It was City’s turn next as a clever series of passes ended with Aguero drawing a smart save from Coleman.

Just a few second into the second half, Aguero weaved his way into a shooting position but saw his effort turned away by the diving Coleman.

Some more fine footwork by the Argentine then took him away from two Huddersfield players but his pass for Fernandinho was overhit and Coleman gathered.

Guardiola hauled off Delph late on and gave the midfielder a very public dressing down ( Getty Images)

There was little happening on the field as the second half progressed, with the main talking point occurring on the touchline, where a bottle was thrown from the home supporters in the direction of Sterling as the substitute went through his stretches.

Back on the field, Navas reached the byline by beating full-back Jon Gorenc Stanko but his cross from the right evaded all of his team-mates.

City forced a corner which was delivered by substitute Kevin De Bruyne but John Stones’ header looped harmlessly over.

Huddersfield (4-2-3-1): Coleman; Cranie, Hudson, Stankovic, Holmes-Dennis; Whitehead, Billing; Lolley (Wells 59), Payne (Brown 72), Van La Parra (Kachunga 59); Quaner. Subs not used: Ward, Smith, Lowe, Booty.

Manchester City (4-2-3-1): Bravo, Zabaleta, Stones, Otamendi, Kolarov (Sagna 78); Fernando, Delph (De Bruyne 69); Navas, Fernandinho, Nolito (Sane 69); Aguero. Subs not used: Caballero, Sterling, Iheanacho, A Garcia.

Referee: Anthony Taylor (Cheshire)

Attendance: 24,129