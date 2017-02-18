​The Terriers have been one of the surprise packages in this season’s Sky Bet Championship. They are currently third in the league and boast the fourth best home record in the Championship so Manchester City will have to be at full force to book a spot in the FA Cup quarter-final. A win for David Wagner’s side in a game of this magnitude would be a real statement of intent for the promotion chasers and it would be the first time Town have gone beyond the fifth round since the 1971-72 season.

Manchester City's form has improved markedly in recent weeks. Wagner’s side, though, have hit a purple patch of their own winning their last six games and will provide their Premier League rivals with a stern test.

Where can I watch it?

Kick-off between Huddersfield Town vs Manchester City is at 15:00pm on Saturday, February 18, 2017.

Due to licensing laws in the UK the game will not be broadcast live in this country. Instead, highlights will be shown on BBC One from 22:30pm

It’s a big game for…

Elias Kachunga

The 24-year-old forward was recruited last summer from FC Ingolstadt 04 and has been the Terriers’ main supply of goals. He has 11 goals in all competitions and facing the huge task of overcoming Premier League runners Manchester City this weekend.

Best stat…

Manchester City inflicted Huddersfield town’s biggest ever league defeat in a 10-1 drubbing in Division 2 in 1987.

Remember when…

The Terriers made a trip to Maine Road 10 years to the day of that famous 10-1 defeat at the same ground.

Player to watch…

Yaya Toure

The 33-year-old has had a mixed season. After a falling out with Pep Guardiola his first team opportunities at the beginning of the season were few and far between. But with their issues seemingly resolved Toure has been getting more opportunities in City’s side and, after failing to score in his previous eight FA Cup games, Toure has scored two in the last two rounds this season.

Past three-meetings…

Huddersfield Town 1 Manchester City 1, Division 1, February 2000

Manchester City 0 Huddersfield Town 1, Division 1, November 1999

​Huddersfield Town 1 Manchester City 3, Division 1, March 1998

Form guide…

Huddersfield Town: WWWWWW

Manchester City: LDWWWW

Odds…

Huddersfield Town to win: 7/1

Manchester City to win: 4/11

Draw: 39/10

(Odds provided by 888 Sport)



