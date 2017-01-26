It’s a big game for…

Lazar Markovic. After joining Hull on loan from Liverpool, the Serbian has a chance to get his career in the Premier League back on track under Marco Silva. Markovic has struggled at Anfield but in a team of Hull’s calibre, the player can look to leave more of a lasting mark. The 22-year-old is in line to start against United and will be desperate to hit the ground running.

Remember when…

Hull took an early lead against United before eventually losing 3-2 at home? Goals from James Chester and David Meyler in the opening 15 minutes put the Tigers in control but the visitors soon fought back. An own goal from Chester himself sealed victory for the United in December 2013.

Player to watch…

Wayne Rooney. The 31-year-old made history at the weekend after hitting home his 250th goal for United to become the club’s all-time top scorer, surpassing Sir Bobby Charlton’s previous record. Rooney will surely feel relieved to have the pressure of reaching such a target off his shoulders - as manager Jose Mourinho said himself, it’s time to start treating the player as a “normal guy” again. With this in mind, can Rooney push on to start delivering on a regular basis? We’ll have to wait and see.

Past three meetings…

Manchester United 2 (Mata, Fellaini) Hull City 0, Premier League, January 2017

Hull City 0 Manchester United 1 (Rashford), Premier League, August 2016

Hull City 0 Manchester United 0, Premier League, May 2015

Wayne Rooney is now Manchester United's all-time top goalscorer ( Getty )

Predicted line-ups…

Hull City: Jakupovic; Maguire, Dawson, Niasse; Diomande, Meyler, Huddlestone, Robertson; Snodgrass, Clucas; Hernandez.

Manchester United: De Gea; Valencia, Smalling, Blind, Shaw; Mata, Fellaini; Lingard, Rooney, Martial; Rashford.

Form guide…

Hull City: LWLWL

Manchester United: DDWWW

Key information…

Kick-off: Thursday 26 January, 7.45pm, KCOM Stadium.

TV: Sky Sports 1, coverage starts at 7.30pm.

Odds…

Hull City to win: 27/5

Draw: 17/5

Manchester United to win: 13/25