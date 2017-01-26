Jose Mourinho took just one question during his post-match television interview after witnessing his Manchester United side edge into next month’s EFL Cup final at Wembley.

The Portuguese saw a 17-game-long unbeaten run come to an end at Hull City’s KCOM Stadium, with the hosts running out 2-1 winners over his lacklustre United on the night.

However, Paul Pogba’s second-half strike proved enough to seal United’s progression on aggregate, following a 2-0 win at Old Trafford a fortnight ago.

Hull’s first goal came from the penalty spot, with Tom Huddlestone converting after Marcos Rojo was judged to have pulled the shirt of Harry Maguire.

Mourinho appeared frustrated with referee Jonathan Moss’ decision to award the penalty, but will also have been disappointed with the defeat itself, which was sealed by Oumar Niasse’s 85th minute strike.

“I just want to say congratulations to my players because it was a difficult road to be in the final,” he said, when asked for his thoughts on the performance.



“We are in the final. I don’t want to say anything else because I’m calm, I behaved on the bench, no send off, no punishment, so no more words,” he added, cutting the interview short.

United’s 17-game unbeaten run under Mourinho was the longest of its kind at the club since the retirement of Sir Alex Ferguson at the end of the 2012/13 season.

Before this reverse, the Portuguese had last tasted defeat away to Fenerbahce in a Europa League group stage meeting last November.

United will now face Southampton in the EFL Cup final at Wembley on Sunday 26 February. This season’s remaining league Manchester derby, which is scheduled to be played on the same day at the Etihad Stadium, will be rearranged.