Jurgen Klopp admits full responsibility for Liverpool's shock FA Cup exit to Wolves

Jürgen Klopp admitted full-responsibility for Liverpool’s latest embarrassing defeat, this one in the FA Cup at home to Wolverhampton Wanderers.

The result, against an opponent placed 18th in Championship, was Liverpool’s third setback at Anfield in seven days.

Klopp had made nine changes to the side that lost against Southampton on Wednesday night. Liverpool fell behind to Richard Stearman’s headed goal after 57 seconds before Andreas Weimann doubled the visitors’ lead ahead of half time.

Klopp insisted that his decision to make so many changes was based on what he saw in training on Friday, with many of those left out conditioned to feature.

“I am responsible and I feel responsible because the performance could have been better and it wasn’t,” he said. “It was an important game for us and we did not deliver.”

Klopp acknowledged that Liverpool’s confidence is low. Their season has disintegrated very quickly and another defeat to Chelsea at Anfield on Tuesday night would not only put them 13 points behind Antonio Conte’s side at the top of the Premier League but it would also break new history: Liverpool have not lost four games at home in a row since December 1923.

Paul Lambert, the Wolves manager, had come to Anfield with a game plan and executed it perfectly – like Paul Clement and like Claude Puel before him. It should worry Klopp that opposing managers are now talking openly about the quite simple formula required to beat Liverpool.

“Our counter attacking was incredible,” he said. “Everybody knows how Liverpool play, they try to win it high up the pitch and smother you. The solution was to defend deep and knock it over the top and get after it.”

1/22 Loris Karius - 6 out of 10 Rushed out and was easily beaten for second goal but made good close range stop in second half.

2/22 Connor Randall - 5 out of 10 Subbed at half time for Coutinho, so didn't have the best afternoon.

3/22 Joe Gomez - 6 out of 10 Had a busier afternoon than he would have hoped for, Wolves’ strikers running at him all afternoon.

4/22 Ragnar Klavan - 5 out of 10 Unable to stop Wolves from breaching his defence twice in an afternoon to forget.

5/22 Alberto Moreno - 4 out of 10 Gave away free kick for first goal, lost Costa for second, in a word, terrible

6/22 Ovie Ejaria - 5 out of 10 Subbed for Can in second half, struggled to make much of an impact.

7/22 Lucas - 5 out of 10 The most experienced player in the side failed to exert any influence on this game. Stopped a third goal from Bodvarson more by luck than judgment.

8/22 Georginio Wijnaldum - 5 out of 10 Never really got into the game, disappointing.

9/22 Ben Woodburn - 5 out of 10 Didn’t offer that much and fortunate to escape a booking for a rubbish dive.

10/22 Divock Origi - 6 out of 10 Scored a late goal and was one of Liverpool’s better players but didn’t exactly terrify the Wolves defence.

11/22 Roberto Firmino - 7 out of 10 Made way for Sturridge in second half, but was up till that point Liverpool’s brightest player, although admittedly that is not saying much.

12/22 Harry Burgoyne - 6 out of 10 Had literally nothing to do until Liverpool’s first shot on target in the 60th minute, but made an excellent save late on to prevent an equaliser.

13/22 Conor Coady - 7 out of 10 Helped marshall an impressive performance at the back from Wolves.

14/22 Kortney Hause - 7 out of 10 Made some good blocks and helped stifle Liverpool.

15/22 Richard Stearman - 7 out of 10 Got his side off to perfect start with opening goal, steady thereafter in defence.

16/22 Matt Doherty - 7 out of 10 Was there time and time again to snuff out any Liverpool chances with a succession of great blocks, so was cruel that his poor clearing header allowed Liverpool to score. Still overall enjoyed an excellent game.

17/22 Lee Evans - 6 out of 10 Crunching late tackle on Moreno aside, had a quiet but effective game.

18/22 Dave Edwards - 6 out of 10 Played his part in a midfield that comfortably outperformed the opposition’s.

19/22 George Saville - 7 out of 10 Tracked back well in defence and prevented Liverpool from ever really creating much of note.

20/22 Helder Costa - 9 out of 10 Provided the assists for Wolves’ two goals and nearly scored a wonder solo goal. Was subbed in second half but still easily man of the match.

21/22 Andreas Weimann - 8 out of 10 Took his goal well, cleverly rounding Karius and worked hard all game.

22/22 Nouha Dicko - 7 out of 10 Ran tirelessly without much end product but helped put Liverpool under pressure before being subbed in second half.

Lambert has never lost a game at Anfield, not as a player or a manager. He won here with Celtic and his record at Aston Villa read: played three, won two, drew one. This result was achieved largely thanks to the attacking performance of Helder Costa, who is on loan from Benfica. The Portuguese winger was substituted, with Wolves supporters singing, “sign him up.”

“The parties are talking,” Lambert tried to reassure. “As a footballer and a guy, you would take him, hands down. The other side of the coin, finances, I can’t influence. As a foreign kid in Britain, he’s been exceptional. He has been playing like that for weeks. They have all been performing. We have been playing really well. Helder has been getting the limelight because of the way the kid plays but they all have. Today is about the team.”