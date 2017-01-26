Jurgen Klopp appears to blame wind for Liverpool's defeat to Southampton

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp appeared to lay part of the blame on his side's EFL Cup defeat to Southampton on the wind at Anfield.

Shane Long scored in the dying moments to see the visiting side win 1-0 on the night and go through 2-0 on aggregate despite the hosts dominating the majority of possession in both legs.

Afterwards Klopp congratulated Southampton but admitted his side should have won, suggesting the wind made it more difficult to build attacks.

"First half, it was difficult – the wind was really strange, it was difficult to handle," he told reporters.

"You saw one or two balls when the ball stopped in a moment when nobody knew about it. That was difficult for a football-playing side."

Long's goal finished off a slick counter-attacking move that was a trademark of Southamptons's style of play on Wednesday night.

While they only controlled 27 per cent of possession, the Saints managed seven shots at goal including outstanding chances for Dusan Tadic and Steven Davis in the first-half.

Klopp acknowledged the threat Southampton posed on counter-attacks and said his side should have defended better, before bringing up those pesky gusts again.

"It was a really good performance in difficult circumstances," he added. "I said a few times when I came here [to the press conference] about the wind and everybody was laughing, but today was really difficult, really difficult to play football with this wind."

Liverpool play Wolves in the FA Cup at Anfield on Saturday where there is expected to be a south-westerly breeze of 12mph.