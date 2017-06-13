The first round draw for next season's Carabao Cup will be made in Bangkok, Thailand on Friday.

The move echoes that of when Donald Trump conducted the draw from New York back in 1991 and will see Emmanuel Petit drawing the balls this time around.

Newly-relegated Sunderland will be one of 70 clubs in the first round draw of the League Cup with Hull and Middlesbrough among those joining the competition in round two.

Thai energy drinks brand Carabao signed an £18million, three-year deal with the EFL to become the competition's title sponsor earlier this year.

The first round draw will be seeded and regionalised to reduce travelling time for supporters.

This year's final saw Manchester United beat Southampton 3-2 at Wembley in February.