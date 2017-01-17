Vanarama National League leaders Lincoln stunned Sky Bet Championship side Ipswich with a stoppage-time goal from Nathan Arnold to secure a 1-0 win at Sincil Bank in their FA Cup third-round replay.

There were emotional tributes before the match to former Imps manager Graham Taylor, who died last week.

Lincoln, who had battled to a 2-2 draw at Portman Road, went close in the first half when a header from midfielder Alex Woodyard dropped just wide.

Stand-in Town goalkeeper Dean Gerken then produced a fine save to deny Luke Waterfall at point-blank range.

Just when it looked like the tie was set for extra-time, Lincoln broke from a corner. Substitute Adam Marriott's pass sent Arnold sprinting clear of a high Ipswich back line and he rounded the goalkeeper before knocking the ball into an empty net - sparking wild celebrations around Sincil Bank, full to the brim with 9,069 spectators.

Championship promotion hopefuls Brighton will be hoping to avoid becoming another scalp when they head to face Lincoln in the fourth round on January 28.

Bristol City secured a fourth-round trip to Turf Moor when they knocked out Fleetwood after a 1-0 win at Highbury Stadium.

Jamie Paterson's goal on 17 minutes proved enough to give the Championship side a first victory in nine games and also ended The Cod Army's long unbeaten run at 13 matches.

Blackpool netted a dramatic winner in the last minute of extra-time to beat Barnsley 2-1 at Oakwell.

Right-back Kelvin Mellor fired the Seasiders into the lead with a 25-yard effort on 30 minutes. The Tykes levelled four minutes into the second half through Angus MacDonald.

With the tie having finished 1-1 at the end of normal time, a penalty shoot-out was on the cards until Blackpool substitute Bright Osayi-Samuel fired in a 120th-minute winner for the League Two side to set up a return to Blackburn for boss Gary Bowyer.

FA Cup third round replay results in full

Barnsley 1 Blackpool 2

Burnley 2 Sunderland 0

Crystal Palace 2

Fleetwood Town 0 Bristol City 1

Lincoln City 1 Ipswich Town 0

Wimbledon 1 Sutton United 3

