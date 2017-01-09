Jurgen Klopp has confirmed that Philippe Coutinho is “fit enough” to make his return to Liverpool’s match-day squad for their EFL Cup clash with Southampton.

The Brazilian was stretched off during his side’s 2-0 victory over Sunderland last November after clashing with Didier Ndong.

Scans confirmed ankle ligament damage as Coutinho was told he could face up to six weeks on the sidelines.

Recovery has taken longer than expected, however. Coutinho missed the New Year’s Eve clash with Manchester City and was also unavailable for the return fixture against Sunderland.

But speaking ahead of Wednesday night’s game against Southampton, Klopp suggested that the influential midfielder is nearing a return to first-team football.

“I think Phil is fit enough to be part of the squad,” he said. “That could be minutes. It depends on the game.”

“It was six or seven weeks, that’s long,” Klopp continued.

“He needs minutes in training and as soon as possible minutes in games. No final decision.

“He’s had his third complete session with the team, tomorrow the fourth.”