Jurgen Klopp took full responsibility for his inexperienced Liverpool side's goalless FA Cup draw with Sky Bet League Two high fliers Plymouth and he is unlikely to repeat the experiment this week.

The Reds face Southampton in the first leg of their EFL Cup semi-final on Wednesday and despite January becoming an even busier month now they have to fit in a replay against Argyle, Klopp will resist the temptation to rest players in midweek ahead of Sunday's trip to Manchester United.

"That's only in a few days. More experience? I have no idea but probably yes, it's pretty likely," Klopp said after naming the youngest team - with an average age of 21 years and 296 days - in the club's history. "I don't think the line-up was a mistake but you can see it like this if you want.

"We made mistakes in the game and always with the boys the good things they are responsible for and the bad things I am responsible for.

"If you want to see it (the result) in a bad way then I am 100 per cent responsible, I have no problem with that.

"I always choose line-ups to win the game and I accept that it was not to see in all situations but in a lot of them it was.

"There is a long season still to go and we need to change. If you make that many changes, it doesn't make it easier for the boys - I know this - but they need this experience and now they have it so we can go on.

"We didn't think for a second about the age, they are important players in our squad and that's why we used them."

1/22 Loris Karius - 5 Had very little to do today with very few attacks from Plymouth.

2/22 Trent Alexander-Arnold - 5 His inexperience stood clear today – looked lost In his own position at times.

3/22 Joe Gomez - 5 It was a mediocre display – his job was made easier by a lack of Plymouth moves.

4/22 Lucas Leiva - 6 Began a number of Liverpool moves and defended bravely when required.

5/22 Alberto Moreno - 5 He made a number of good through balls, but his set pieces were all wasted.

6/22 Emre Can - 6 Battled relentlessly and was a key element to a number of Liverpool’s moves.

7/22 Kevin Stewart - 7 He was one of Liverpool’s only players with the confidence to pull the trigger in front of goal – even if his shooting could do with some work.

8/22 Ovie Ejaria - 6 His vision was impressive throughout which helped Liverpool use the width to break down the Plymouth defence.

9/22 Sheyi Ojo - 7 It was a energetic, confident display from the 19-year-old. He made a number of good runs and created some key chances.

10/22 Divock Origi - 6 Found himself in the right place at the right time, but failed to find a final product.

11/22 Ben Woodburn - 6 The 17-year-old made an impact whilst he was on the field. He looked confident and skillful with the ball at his feet.

12/22 Luke McCormick - 7 It was a confident performance from the keeper, who made a number of important saves throughout.

13/22 Gary Miller - 5 Appeared to be dragged out of his position at times, causing the defence to loss their shape.

14/22 Yann Songo’o - 6 Was an important aerial threat for Plymouth – made a number of vital clearances and interceptions. Getty Images

15/22 Jordan Slew - 6 Proved himself to be a threat going forward, but he gave away a number of silly fouls and could be more clinical in front of goal.

16/22 Graham Carey - 5 Reckless in his challenges at times and wasted a number of Plymouth’s few set pieces.

17/22 Jake Jervis - 5 A tediously mediocre performance for a man with such pace, that could have caused an upset against the Liverpool defence.

18/22 Sonny Bradley - 7 Plymouth’s best outfield player today – brave defending and kept the Plymouth defence organised.

19/22 Ben Purrington - 6 Cleared numerous chances away from inside the danger zone – disciplined performance overall.

20/22 Oscar Threlkeld - 4 Failed to make an impact throughout. Looked overwhelmed at times.

21/22 David Fox - 5 Incredibly quiet first half, but managed to find his feet as the game progressed and was a key element to the Plymouth midfield.

22/22 Paul-Arnold Garita - 6 Showed glimpses of brilliance when he used his pace and power but lacked service from the midfield.

Visiting manager Derek Adams was delighted with Plymouth's performance as Argyle became only the fifth side in the last year to keep a clean sheet at the home of the free-scoring Reds.

"It is probably one of the best defensive performances Anfield has seen," he said.

"We limited Liverpool to not many (opportunities). We dealt with them well and the players have worked extremely hard.

"It would be naive as a manager to come to Anfield and think you can go at top-class players.

The likes of Roberto Firmino (left) and Adam Lallana (centre) could return for the EFL Cup semi-final (Getty)

"We are a League Two club, they are a Premier League club with players at international level.

"We allowed them time but didn't allow them space.

"This was about a team performance. We had 13 players and they all deserve a huge amount of credit."

Asked what Liverpool could expect in the replay at Home Park he said: "Welcome to the real world."

PA