Jürgen Klopp took a light-hearted swipe at Sky Sports after they decided not to show Liverpool’s 3-0 EFL Cup victory over Derby County on television – and was promptly told off for swearing.

Klopp was in good spirits following the victory at the iPro Stadium where Liverpool secured their safe passage to the fourth round of the EFL Cup thanks to goals from Ragnar Klavan, Philippe Coutinho and Divock Origi.

Bit when approached by Sky Sports reporter Pete Colley, Klopp couldn’t resist asking him why the broadcaster had decided against showing the match in favour of Leicester vs Chelsea.

Apparently believing that the camera was not yet recording, Klopp let slip a foul-mouthed assessment of English football coverage compared to that in Germany.

"They did not show this game on TV? They show every f****** game in Germany," Klopp joked.

“I’m covering this,” Colley replied, putting his hand over the microphone. “People don’t want to hear you swearing, they think you’re a good family man.”

Watch the video below (please note the video contains strong language)...

Klopp didn't seem too fussed after getting told off for swearing 😂#LFC#PLpic.twitter.com/mNwAkebCpR — Betting Directory (@ukBettingNews) September 21, 2016

Jurgen Klopp appeared amused when a Sky Sports reporter apologised for his foul language (Sky Sports)

A smiling Klopp quickly shifted the blame onto Liverpool’s press officer, adding: “I learnt it from Matt McCann.”

Klopp has previous when it comes to using swear words on live television, with the German memorably asking McCann for permission to swear after last season’s League Cup final defeat by Manchester City at Wembley.