Claude Puel hailed the impact made by Jack Stephens during Southampton’s League Cup semi-final second leg victory over Liverpool at Anfield.

Puel was left with no option but to select Stephens, 23 on Friday, after Virgil Van Dijk was ruled out through injury.

Puel had sold Jose Fonte, another centre back, last week to West Ham United and it meant that Stephens, who is yet to start a Premier League game, was called up to play alongside Maya Yoshida.

It was put to Puel that Stephens, who joined Southampton from Plymouth Argyle nearly six years ago, had performed like a veteran having dismissed any threat posed by Daniel Sturridge.

“It was an exciting game for him to play but it was potentially difficult for him too,” Puel reflected. “He was calm and mature. I saw him play for the under-23 team and it made me realise picking him would be a normal selection. I am very pleased for all of the people in the academy who have worked very hard with him.”

Over the two legs, Southampton’s aggregate victory should probably have been greater than it was. Substitute Shane Long’s injury time winner means Southampton travel to Wembley next month, where they will probably face Manchester United, having knocked both Arsenal and Liverpool out of the competition without conceding a goal in five games.



“We’ve had a tough season with a game every few days,” Puel added. “Today it’s fantastic to win and have this feeling for the staff, the players and our fans. But it’s not finished. We are not going to Wembley to participate. We go to win this game.”

For Liverpool, it represented their second defeat at home in five days against an opponent that packed defenders behind the ball.

Since beating Manchester City on New Years’ Eve, results at Anfield have been terrible: drawing with League Two Plymouth Argyle, a defeat to Swansea City - bottom in the Premier League - and now this. Their only victory in 2016 across seven matches, in fact, has been in the FA Cup replay at Plymouth.

Jurgen Klopp pointed out that the goalscorer Shane Long could have easily conceded a penalty earlier in the game (Getty)

Klopp’s point that Liverpool should have been awarded a penalty following an infringement by the eventual match-winner Long, was more of an observation than a complaint. “The handball was clear,” he said. “Long: clear handball. I don't look for excuses but it's hard to accept it week by week.”

Klopp was asked whether his players would suffer from a hangover. “No, absolutely not,” he responded. “If we doubt the way we are after these little problems we have now, it would be a strange thing. We don’t have the points we want, we don’t have the results we want, but we know what we want to do.”

He was frustrated mostly by the strength of the wind inside Anfield. Since the building of the new main stand, the pitch has become more exposed to the elements. “When I first came here, everybody laughed when I mentioned it,” he said. “It was really difficult for all of the players tonight.”

For Liverpool, Philippe Coutinho was subdued. He started the day by signing a new contract with the club which ends in 2022.

“The base is really good here and Phil is the first to show that he thinks the same,” Klopp added.